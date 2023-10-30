Sage Gateshead becomes The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

Today this home for live music lovers reveals its new name and brand inspired by the idea that ‘Music lives and grows here’.

People from across the North East of England shared their experiences of the charity and live music to shape its new identity.

The search for Sage Gateshead’s new name started when it was announced that an arena and conference centre would be built next door and would be called The Sage.

But whilst the region’s biggest cultural charity has changed its name and look, its commitment to great live music for everyone remains at its heart.

The charity’s audiences, young musicians, artist friends, orchestral musicians and community partners are spreading the word and popping up at launch events throughout the week.

And across this weekend, 16-17 September, The Glasshouse throws open its doors for two days of live music, building tours and music-making opportunities. Everyone is welcome and everything is free. This Open House weekend will celebrate the charity’s new name and a new year of great live music for all. To reserve a place on a tour or see a full list of Open House events, visit The Glasshouse’s website.

As part of a new set of ambitions and linked to the idea that ‘Music lives and grows here’, The Glasshouse is launching a new Music Pass, planting a seed to support future music lovers. For every baby born in the North East and Cumbria this year the charity will give families a voucher to be spent on their concerts, gigs, or classes.

Abigail Pogson, Managing Director of The Glasshouse said: “Thanks to everyone who shared their experiences of live music with us to help shape this new identity. Today marks a new era, building on all that has happened over the charity’s near 20 years so far.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to see people across the North East enjoy and make great music, working both with musicians from across the globe and from our most musical region.”

The centre’s new identity was created with Manchester-based design team Music. Their process kicked off with conversations with people from across the North East.

Hundreds shared memories of hearing and learning music at The Glasshouse and what this meant to them. This was celebrated on a dedicated website where thousands watched and listened to each other’s stories.

The new identity reflects the vibrancy and energy of the music making that happens within The Glasshouse’s walls and in its activity throughout the region. A new marque celebrates the music centre’s bold architecture which people said ‘was as much a symbol of home as the Tyne Bridge’. Out of this has emerged a visual language that combines the joy of music and iconic status of the charity’s home at Gateshead Quays.