Three outsiders to consider for the 2024 King George

The King George VI Chase is one of the highlights of the festive sporting calendar in the United Kingdom. For thousands, it’s a long-standing tradition to flock to Kempton Park on Boxing Day for the prestigious three-mile contest, and anticipation is building for this year’s renewal.

Despite being the most successful owner in jumps racing history, JP McManus is still on the hunt for his first King George on December 26 and could field Spillane’s Tower and Corbetts Cross—two prominent horses in the King George (Antepost)—in a bid to end his lengthy drought.

Grey Dawning will likely be the Irish billionaire’s chief threat as the Dan Skelton-trained horse should come on from his second-place finish in the Betfair Chase on reappearance last month, but such is the nature of the King George that you can never rule out a shock upset.

The favourite has failed to prevail in the last six editions of the Kempton showpiece. In fact, the average winning price in that time is over 13/1—with Hewick (12/1), Tornado Flyer (28/1), Frodon (20/1) and Clan Des Obeaux (12/1) causing notable upsets in recent memory.

With that said, let’s take a look at three horses that could shock the horse racing odds in this year’s renewal of the King George.

Bravemansgame – 20/1

It’s safe to say that Bravemansgame hasn’t lived up to his billing after an exciting novice campaign in 2021-22 that saw him win four times in a row over fences.

However, he has previously won this race—scoring by an impressive 14 lengths from Royale Pagaille in 2022—and he produced an okay effort last year when narrowly beaten by Hewick.

The nine-year-old is on a streak of nine runs without a win dating back to his King George success after two more failed attempts so far this season.

Yet, he’s a consistent performer at his best. He appears to like it around Kempton, and Paul Nicholls knows what it takes to prep a horse for this, having won it a record 13 times.

Bravemansgame might not have what it takes to end his lengthy losing streak, but odds of 20/1 could be worth considering at each-way.

Hewick – 9/1

Last year’s surprise winner Hewick is set to attempt to try and defend his crown, and odds of 9/1 could prove generous if the nine-year-old can repeat last year’s feat.

Hewick, who famously cost just £800, looked all but beaten when well back in the field and pushed along by Gavin Sheehan in the closing stages.

However, with leader Shishkin unseating Nico de Boinville after stumbling two out, the race was blown wide open, with Hewick coming from nowhere to beat Bravemansgame by over a length.

The downside to Hewick, who will run under the tutelage of Tara Lee Cogan while regular trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon serves his ban, is that he needs good ground—which is hard to come by this time of year.

Il Est Francais – 10/1

Once the ante-post favourite for the King George, French raider Il Est Francais now finds himself as far out as 10/1 for the Boxing Day showpiece.

A long-standing target for connections after his thrilling victory in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on this card last year, the six-year-old was well-backed for this year’s renewal of the King George.

Another commanding victory on his reappearance in a Group 3 at Auteuil in September caused plenty of fanfare, but he was pulled up when last seen at the French track last month.

Something must have gone amiss for Il Est Francais on that recent outing, and if his dual trainers Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm can get him back firing, he should be in contention on Boxing Day.