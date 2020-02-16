Tickets are now on sale for the first ever Racing Post ‘Go North’ Weekend, three exciting days of jump racing and behind-the-scenes access coming to the north of England and Scotland in March as part of an initiative to boost jump racing in the region led by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and sponsored by the Racing Post.



A total of £400,000 in prize money is on offer across three fixtures:

With all three fixtures accompanied by local trainers opening their yards on the morning of each day, offering the public behind-the-scenes insight into the industry before enjoying a day at the races:

(Further yards may be added in due course)A weekend ticket which covers all three days of racing will be available for £40 with tickets also available for each individual fixture. Both can be purchased from the relevant racecourse websites above.A ticket for that day’s racing will be required for access to the stable visits in the morning, with those who wish to attend required to register their interest via this page due to limited capacity at some yards.

A discounted weekend ticket will be available for Racing Post readers and members which will give access to three days of racing and stable visits for just £30.



The weekend’s racing will feature all seven finals of the Northern Lights Series spread across the Musselburgh and Carlisle meetings, with Kelso’s fixture televised live on ITV.



There will be Retraining of Racehorses parades focused on former regulars at northern Jumps courses, with each racecourse also staging an exhibition on the history of northern Jump racing. A prize for the top trainer/jockey/owner of the three fixtures will be presented at Carlisle on Sunday 22 March.



The Northern Light Series, founded in 2016 to boost jump racing in the region and re-vamped to run through the core Jump season last year, now has seven categories whose finals will be spread across the fixtures at Musselburgh and Carlisle.



Musselburgh will feature finals of the juvenile, two-mile, three-mile and mares’ hurdle (2m-2m4f) series whilst the two-mile, middle-distance and staying chase series finals will take place at Carlisle.



All three fixtures will receive support from the BHA development fund in order to boost prize-money on offer.



Trainer Nick Alexander, who is opening up his yard on Friday 20 March, said:



“The region looks to be set for three great days of racing, and we’ll be looking to target the weekend with as many runners as we are able to. We hope people will take the opportunity to come and take a look at how a racing yard works, all the care and attention that is involved in preparing a horse for a race and the facilities on offer to ensure they are looked so well after.”

Musselburgh chief executive Bill Farnsworth said:



“We’re very much looking forward to kicking off Racing Post ‘Go North’ Weekend, and it’s shaping up to be a great event for owners, trainers, jockeys and racegoers based in the region.



“Friday’s card will be an extremely competitive one and there will be plenty on offer both on and off the track to showcase Jump racing in this part of the world.”



Kelso managing director Jonathan Garratt said:



“This region has a wealth of equine and human talent when it comes to racing, as well as other equine disciplines.



“To be able to highlight this on what is already one of our most valuable and high-quality fixtures is a great opportunity for Kelso and the wider area.



“Saturday’s racing will be boosted with a variety of other activities for racegoers and it should be a great day for all involved.”



Carlisle general manager Molly Dingwall said:



“It’s great to be staging the finale of three days of exciting Jump racing and behind-the-scenes access for racegoers and with four Northern Lights Series finals, the racing on offer is sure to be fiercely fought.



“We’ll be crowning the top owner, trainer and jockey of the weekend too and we’re excited about rounding off what should be a brilliant weekend for Jump racing in the North.”



Tom Kerr, Editor of the Racing Post, said:



“We’re proud to be sponsoring the inaugural Racing Post ‘Go North’ Weekend, which is all about celebrating, promoting and supporting the sport in Scotland and the North.

“This is a superb initiative and we’re genuinely thrilled to be involved in what is set to be three great days’ racing and yard visits.”



Paul Johnson, Head of Racing at the BHA, said:



“The Go North Weekend is shaping up to be a great weekend which shines the spotlight on some of the fantastic horses, jockeys, trainers and owners based in the region.



“With some of the biggest trainers in the area also opening their yards to the public on the morning of each day, it will be a great chance for the public to get behind-the-scenes of the sport.



“We are communicating with trainers to let them know which of their horses are qualified for the Northern Lights series finals, and we are looking forward to a weekend of competitive and exciting Jump racing to showcase the sport in the North.”