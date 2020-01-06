Simple damages to your garage door might seem like something you can skip. You left it for too long until one day you find yourself in a bigger mess than you expected.

The worst things that could happen include bigger damage to your door, easier access to break in, more likelihood of theft, and possible casualty when opening and closing such doors.

This article opens the list of tricks you should know.

1. Repair As Soon As Possible

When you notice your garage door is broken, you should start working on it or call a professional. But that is not usually the case. You discover it when you are heading out and you say you will fix it. But you keep procrastinating until you allow the worst to happen.

The garage is supported with the aid of torsion springs which are found at the top of the door. This spring is like a counterbalance for the door system. In many types of garage doors, there is more than one spring in the system. When one is broken, it is wise to fix it before you encounter more door problems such as:

The panels of the garage door can cave inwards

The opener may break or the gear may burn out

The belt or chain can break or the trolly can sheer off.

Sub tip: when you realize the spring is broken, do not use the automatic operator. Open it manually with the greatest caution you can muster. Disconnect the door from its opener and lift it carefully up. In some cases, you may not be able to lift the door. It's too heavy. Be watchful not to put your fingers under the panel. Lastly, it is best to call garage door repair as soon as possible.

2. Check the Sensor When The Door is Not Going Down

This is the most likely reason for the delay in the door going down. The sensor has been faulty. If you look into it, it could be an easy placement issue. When you are looking, you should confirm its location and position first. Move it to a lower position and see what happens with it. Move other objects away from the sensor that could have been obstructing the movement. Blockage to the sensor is the most common reason you find it difficult to get the door down.

3. Garage Door Sagging Solution

Maybe you have noticed the garage door is sagging and you aren't ready financially to replace it. There is a temporary solution until you can call on a professional. The most common reason for this is aging – thanks to the period of time and the law of gravity. A sagging door can be squared up using tension rods (found at the back of the door). Usually, the rods should be positioned under the top-bottom corners and may be fixed tight at a turnbuckle to keep it straightened out. Do it gradually to give the door time to adjust over the time you will spend. For those whose doors do not have tension rods, they are available at home centers.

4. Tricks When The Garage Won’t Lock

So you have your expensive car inside the garage, but as you are about to lock the door, something strange is happening. You pull the horizontal bars on the door's side together and you realize no matter how hard you try, they won't align. It is late at night and you can't call a professional. Don't worry, at least not for the night.

Unscrew the guide brackets over the edges of your door in order for them to become loose and free. Reposition them in order to smoothly move the locking bars inside the locking slots. Apply oil or another form of lubrication into the lock mechanism. Screw it back. You should be able to lock the door now.

5. Ask For The Help of a Friend When Doing Lifting

Remember, you read earlier that lifting the garage door can be impossible at times. But if you realize you can lift it, don't do it alone. For your own safety, invite a friend or someone to help you. In fact, you should keep this tip in mind anytime you are doing a simple repair on your door. You will always find the other person's presence (that extra strength) helpful. If it is difficult to handle, your best bet is calling a professional. That's the best of helping hands.