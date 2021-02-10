Digital wallets are similar to digital bank accounts that are used to store digital currencies. The first thing that comes to mind while talking about digital wallets like bitcoin wallet is security. Security is the main priority of users as it is their hard-earned money that they have used to buy bitcoins. What if your hard-earned money is in the hands of a hacker? Hackers have become quite creative over the past years as they use many creative methods to hack users’ coins or security. It is always terrifying to think about hackers or scammers attacking your money. Earn profit by trading bitcoin through https://bitqs.io

If you are a bitcoin user or want to be in a world of cryptocurrencies, there are certain things that you need to know about securing your bitcoin wallet. As a bitcoin holder or enthusiast, you must ensure everything takes power into your hands and not provides unwanted access to hackers to access your wallets. The first and main thing that comes while securing your bitcoin wallet is to use a password, but do you know how to create a strong password to avoid the risk of unwanted access.

This article will highlight how to make a strong bitcoin wallet password and the other ways to secure bitcoin wallets.

How to create a strong password?

Bitcoin wallet password is more like a line of defense to make your wallet secure. Bitcoin holders must be vigilant when creating a password for their wallets. Let’s learn how to create a strong password.

Never use your personal information.

Remember to avoid using your personal information in your password. Many people on social media often use their personal information while setting a password that includes anniversaries, pet names, birth dates, addresses, and more.

Using these types of passwords makes it easy for a hacker to guess your password. This applies to password and applies to security questions that are asked to users while creating an account. It is advised never to use the characters that tend to appear consecutively as these are easy to guess, like 123456 and more.

Make password long and complex.

In order to make your password secure, you must set a long and complex password. It is a rule that is believed the longer the complex your password is, and it is difficult or harder for hackers to guess it. It gets complicated for hackers to guess long and random phrases. You must never set a short and easy password that is easy to remember.

Take benefit of alphanumeric characters.

You can also secure your password by using characters instead of letters, as you can make a combination of lowercase and uppercase letters, numbers, and symbols. The more you use different jumbled characters, it gets harder for hackers to attack or guess it. In reality, a strong and unique password is one that has 12+ characters, lowercase and uppercase letters, symbols, and numbers. Users must never use common phrases or words.

What are the other ways to secure your wallet?

Never reuse your passwords.

You must have heard about the large scale hacks that usually occur on email servers that compromise passwords along with email addresses. The accounts on different social media platforms or websites that have small passwords and email addresses get hacked.

Take care of a password

While setting or using a password, make sure that not even your relatives or close friends are near you. No one should be around you when you type your password. Another important thing is that you must always remember your password. You can either save it, hide it at a place that no one knows except you. Also, be careful while storing your password as if someone gets access to it or lose it, you will lose all your bitcoins because bitcoin wallet passwords can never be recovered.

Regularly change your passwords.

Password is the sensitive information, and hackers always keep their eyes on passwords of bitcoin wallets. Therefore, the best way to secure your account is by changing or updating the password regularly so as to avoid the risk of hacks.