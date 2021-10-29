Data is a powerful tool, especially for fleets where most of the work is done outside the fleet manager’s line of sight. However, all this data means nothing if it’s not used correctly. Most businesses use various software for different aspects of their business. Wouldn’t it be great if all this business data could be centralized through software integration?

Fortunately, now it’s possible to centralize all your fleet data, allowing all aspects of your business to be on the same page, eliminating the need to input data over and over again. If you want to centralize your fleet’s data for reasons like better fleet efficiency or compliance with telematics insurance requirements, here are some tips that might help you out.

Tip #1: Determine which aspects of your business need to be connected.

Before looking at different software and integrating them into your system, determine which aspect of your business needs to be connected. Remember that software integration isn’t free. Companies that offer added integration with other services usually do so for an additional fee. If you’re a fleet that’s just starting, trying to integrate everything all at once can get mighty expensive.

When it comes to business aspects that need to be connected, here are some of the most important ones:

GPS Tracking

Accounting

Payroll

Inventory Management

CRM Software

Business Reporting and Analysis

Communications

Tip #2: You need to hire the right people for this

Do you know that many fleets have a dedicated tech team that manages and oversees their fleet management system? If you’re going to consolidate all data under one fleet management system, you need to hire the right people to work on this. As a fleet owner, you already have enough on your plate – nobody’s expecting you to be an expert on software integrations. Delegate this task to professionals who you trust to have the company’s best interest in mind.

Tip #3: Review all current software used in your company

You need to take stock of all the software your company is currently using, from your accounting software to your messaging platform. Which of these programs only work on their own and can’t connect to other programs? You may need to do a tech overhaul of your entire fleet.

As stated above, nobody’s expecting you to take a look at each software on your own and research other programs in the market, just to look for programs that can work with one another. This is a job for your tech team.

Tip #4: Look into fleet management system bundles

If you’re a new company and don’t have the means to create a department solely for your fleet management system, you can seek out fleet management systems that already have software integration in mind. Many fleet management software providers already have integrations bundled with their offer, and all you need to do is call them up, let them know of your company’s specific needs, and they’ll work out the best solution for you.

The Importance of Centralized Fleet Data

Most of your drivers’ workday is done outside the office, which means a lot of what happens in your business is done outside your line of sight and everyone else on the admin team. This is why centralizing fleet data is essential. From your drivers’ work hours to the way they interact with customers – all fleet data needs to be available to the departments that need it so everyone can perform their tasks efficiently and your business can stay compliant with government regulations.