There exist many diamond alternatives that have come to market in the past years. They are sometimes referred to as simulated, synthetic, or fake diamonds. However, the language used in the market prefers them to be called as lab grown diamonds.

When you go out to purchase and invest a part of your money in a diamond, it’d better be natural. The following are certain tips that will help you in distinguishing a natural diamond from a lab grown diamond.

The test of thermal conductivity says it all. It is a fact that diamonds conduct and react to heat. A lab diamond does not pass the test of thermal conductivity.

A lab diamond has a slight lower rating for hardness on the Mohs Scale of Hardness than a natural diamond. Technically, a lab diamond has a hardness of 9.25, only shy of 0.75 from a natural diamond’s hardness rating of 10. Thus, a lab diamond is perhaps more likely to chip off.

When it comes to durability, it is seen that a natural diamond is more durable over time than any other stone. Thus, a natural diamond is an ideal choice for everyday usage. However, a lab diamond is also a good choice as it rates 9.25 on the Mohs Scale. Pick the one that complements your budget.

A natural diamond is said to appreciate more quickly in value, and includes fancy colors like a canary yellow diamond which is considered as an investment grade. A red natural diamond makes for a great investment. Also, a pink and blue natural diamond also holds higher value in terms of appreciation. However, a lab grown diamond may not have such a high value because of the mere fact that it does not take an ample number of years for it to be made.

If a diamond is lab grown, then the feature of controlled lab creation implies fewer or absolutely none clarity inclusions. Engagement rings Hatton gardens come with a diverse range of stones and diamonds to satiate your love for diamonds. Keep in mind the feature of clarity inclusion and buy the suitable diamond ring.

In a lab, a diamond is often made quite colorless so they end up looking extremely white, to capture light, and optimize little sparkle.

The sure-shot manner to distinguish between a natural diamond and lab grown diamond is the price of the diamond. If a diamond is priced too well, say, up to three-fourth less than the price of a natural diamond, then you must get a hint that the diamond may not be natural.

Buying a natural or a lab grown diamond is one’s personal preference. What is important is that you know the originality of the product you purchase. Jewellers Hatton Garden offer you with a wide array of diamonds to suit your demands. Opt for the best choice now that you are aware of the differences between a natural and a lab grown diamond.