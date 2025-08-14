  • Thu. Aug 14th, 2025

TMNT Cable Guys Keep Your Tech in Check

#Donatello Mini Cable Guy holder, #EXG Pro TMNT collectibles, #gaming controller and smartphone stands, #Leonardo Mini Cable Guy stand, #Michelangelo Mini Cable Guy collectible, #officially licensed TMNT desk accessories, #Raphael Mini Cable Guy stand, #Shredder Cable Guy phone and controller holder, #Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cable Guys, #TMNT Holdems range device holders

EXG Pro’s officially licensed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cable Guys remain a popular choice among TMNT fans looking to bring their favourite characters into daily use. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the original series or newly introduced through recent films, the lineup offers collectible character stands designed to hold smartphones, gaming controllers, and more.

A group of toy figures on a desk AI-generated content may be incorrect.

The range includes the Shredder Cable Guy, compatible with both phones and controllers, plus four individual Mini Cable Guys, each representing one of the iconic Turtles in their own pose and color.

TMNT Shredder Cable Guy £29.99 from ExgPro.com

A toy figurine of a ninja AI-generated content may be incorrect.

The fearsome leader of the criminal organization, the Foot Clan, is now your ultimate device guardian! Phone, remote control and gaming controller holder.

TMNT Mini Cable Guys (Holdems Range)

Each Mini Cable Guy is a standalone collectible, sculpted with care to reflect the personality and signature style of the Turtles. They’re compact and designed to hold smartphones upright while charging, streaming, or displaying.

Leonardo Mini Cable Guy £17.99 from ExgPro.com

A toy figure in front of a brick wall AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Donatello Mini Cable Guy £17.99 from ExgPro.com

A toy figurine of a teenage mutant ninja turtle AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Michelangelo Mini Cable Guy £17.99 from ExgPro.com

A group of green turtles on a black surface AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Raphael Mini Cable Guy £17.99 from ExgPro.com

A toy turtle standing on a purple stand AI-generated content may be incorrect.

All products are officially licensed. These Cable Guys stands are built to be both collectible and practical, perfect for desks, nightstands, and gaming setups.

