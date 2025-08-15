Garagisti & Co. introduces the GP1: A British marque reviving the soul of the analogue hypercar

London, United Kingdom, 8th August 2025.

Key Highlights

All-new, fully analogue hypercar with a carbon monocoque chassis, naturally aspirated 6.6-litre V12, and 6-speed manual gearbox.

Created from a completely blank canvas without compromise. Manufactured in ultra-low volume, with just 25 road cars to be created.

Design inspired by the icons of the ‘80s, ‘90s, and early 2000s. Penned by Angel Guerra, formerly of Bugatti and Rimac.

Developed with world-class partners including Italtecnica (engine), DEXET Technologies (carbon and aerodynamics), and leading motorsport suppliers such as Brembo, Öhlins and Xtrac.

Garagisti & Co. is a new British marque blending tradition, innovation and engineering excellence in the pursuit of driving purity.

A New Force in Purist Motoring

Garagisti & Co. today unveils the GP1, an all-new, fully analogue hypercar powered by a naturally aspirated V12 and built around a carbon monocoque. In an era dominated by hybrid systems, algorithms, and automation, the GP1 stands apart: a purist’s machine that exists for no other reason than to make the act of driving an unfiltered joy – and the art of bespoke not just a phrase but a true experience, akin to having your own private atelier.

The Beating Heart

At its core is a completely new and bespoke 6.6-litre naturally aspirated V12, developed by Italtecnica Srl, the renowned Italian motorsport and powertrain specialists. Delivering 800 hp at 9,000 rpm and more than 700 Nm of torque, it’s a V12 designed not just to perform, but to delight with a mechanical soundtrack reminiscent of motorsports engines from a bygone era.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a longitudinally mounted 6-speed manual gearbox by Xtrac, offering unmatched tactility and engagement.

Design: Sensual Sculpture Meets Functional Aerodynamics

The GP1’s upper surfaces are a celebration of form, blending cues from the golden age of wedge design. While it was created from a blank piece of paper by Angel Guerra, formerly of Bugatti and Rimac, many car enthusiasts will comment on varying inspiration points. During the design phase, GP1 customers and ambassadors commented on seeing echoes of the Lancia Stratos Zero, the Countach, and other Gandini masterpieces, yet it is unmistakably its own creation, flowing, organic, and created to be modern yet timeless.

Beneath the design-led coachlines lies a very different language: pure engineering and motorsport-grade aerodynamics. Thanks to intelligent packaging, the underside accommodates some of the largest rear diffusers ever fitted to a road car, delivering true ground-effect performance.

Inside the Machine: Beauty, Simplicity, Purpose

The GP1’s interior is sculpted for driving purity. The twin-cockpit layout is free from distraction. Ventilation is seamlessly integrated into the design, eliminating ducts and clutter. Every surface is intentional, every control placed exactly where it should be. ‘No oversized screens. No unnecessary gimmicks. Just you, the machine, and the road ahead’, was the brief to design lead Angel Guerra.

A True Road Car — With a Beast Within

In the spirit of the supercar icons of the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s, the GP1 is not just built to wow on a circuit, but be a true GT tourer and road car, too. Though ultralight (1,000 kg dry) and brutally fast, it offers comfort, measured cabin noise, and luggage space for grand touring. Push harder, and it is engineered transform — raw, visceral, and alive.

An Unlikely Coalition of Masters

Garagisti takes its name from the rebellious privateer teams that shook up Formula 1 in the ‘50s and ‘60s. Like its namesake, this is a coalition of specialists, not generalists:

Italtecnica Srl (www.italtecnicaengineering.com) – Engine development and calibration.

DEXET Technologies (www.dexet.tech) – Chassis, monocoque, and aerodynamic development.

Angel Guerra (@angelguerradesign)– Exterior and interior design.

Brembo, Öhlins, and other elite motorsport suppliers – bringing competition-grade componentry to the road.

Together, they are creating what the big manufacturers cannot: a hypercar with no brand legacy to protect, no focus groups to please, and no algorithms to optimise. Just instinct, taste, and engineering excellence.

Price, Exclusivity, and the “Open Doors” Programme

The Garagisti & Co. GP1 will be limited to just 25 road cars. Each will be hand-finished to its commissioner’s specification through a bespoke commissioning programme based in the UK.

The £2.45 million plus local taxes and any applicable shipping fees, the price reflects more than a no-expense-spared philosophy, it represents a car created entirely from a blank sheet, free from compromise. The first 12 commissioners will gain unprecedented access through Garagisti’s Open Doors programme: intimate gatherings across the UK and Europe with the engineers, designers, and visionaries shaping the GP1. A rare opportunity to influence, learn, and witness the creation of a hypercar from the inside.

A Statement from the Founders

“Our vision for Garagisti was born from a simple question,” said Mario Escudero, co-founder of Garagisti & Co. “What if the golden age of analogue supercars never ended? What if icons like the Countach Evoluzione had sparked a lineage rather than a dead-end? What would the great cars of the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s look like today if they’d evolved with new technology but kept their analogue soul?

“We brought together some of the best minds in the world and answered that question with our hands, our hearts, and our passion. The GP1 is our answer.”

The Garagisti & Co. GP1 – revealed for the first time in detailed renderings – is now in advanced stages of engineering and production. Based in the heartland of British motorsport, the company champions transparency in the process, progress and pace of its work, driven by passion, precision and a relentless pursuit of excellence. As the journey continues, Garagisti & Co. will unveil further milestones in the creation of its debut model – the GP1.