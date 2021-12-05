TOM GRENNAN ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2022 HEADLINE SHOW AT THE PIECE HALL

Man of the moment Tom Grennan is heading to Halifax next summer for what promises to be a sensational night at The Piece Hall.

The chart-topping artist – whose smash-hit album Evering Road has been the soundtrack of 2021 – will headline the historic Yorkshire venue’s iconic open-air courtyard on Friday July 1.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 19 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Tom has had an extraordinary year playing to huge crowds at Reading, Leeds, Latitude and TRNSMT festivals and to more than 40,000 fans on his own sold-out UK tour – which included his biggest ever headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Announcing the Halifax show, Tom said: “I’m so excited to reveal I’ll be playing The Piece Hall on Friday July 1. It’s an incredible and beautiful venue – this is going to be a really special night.

“I know Yorkshire loves a party and what I can promise is we’ll be singing, we’ll be dancing and we’re going to have a great night. I can’t wait to see you there!”

Propelled by singles This Is The Place, Oh Please, Little Bit Of Love, Amen and Something Better, the stunning Evering Road – which Tom described as a “thank you note” following a breakup back in March – became his first UK Number One album.

Discussing the themes behind the album, which follows his 2018 debut Lighting Matches, Tom said: “This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life.

“Evering Road documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I’ve learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space.”

Tom first came to public attention as a guest vocalist on electronic duo Chase & Status’ 2016 track When It All Goes Wrong.

He then delivered a trio of EPs – Release The Brakes, Something In The Water and Found What I’ve Been Looking For – which catapulted him into the nation’s consciousness. His brilliant live shows have only helped cement his status as one of the UK’s must-see talents.

Together with his own singles, Tom joined forces in 2021 with Calvin Harris for the collaborative single By Your Side and Ella Henderson for their hit Let’s Go Home Together.

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce Tom Grennan as one of our 2022 headliners at The Piece Hall.

“Tom is the man of the moment right now. He’s released a sensational album, has had radio hit after radio hit and on top of that he’s a brilliant live artist whose shows are really special. His show at The Piece Hall will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of Summer 2022!”

Tom Grennan joins music legends Nile Rodgers and CHIC and Brit Award winner Paloma Faith among the headliners to appear Live at The Piece Hall in 2022 – with many more artists to be announced.

