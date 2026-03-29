Tom takes over as Sunderland Culture Chair

Sunderland Culture's new Chair Tom Billington with outgoing Chair Jane Earl

SUNDERLAND Culture has appointed a new Chair.

Tom Billington, founding director of a consultancy specialising in the delivery of projects in the arts heritage and cultural sectors across the UK, succeeds Jane Earl who had chaired the organisation since 2021.

Tom, the son of a builder, was born in Croydon and arrived in the north east to study at Teesside University. There he met his future wife and the couple lived in County Durham while he worked as Property and Facilities Manager at Durham Cathedral.

He’d previously played a role in the building of the Olympic Park for London 2012.

“I’d been around building and construction from an early age thanks to my dad – I was managing projects when I was 16 and still at school,” said Tom.

While at Durham Cathedral, Tom played a key role in the development and completion of the £10m Open Treasure project to transform historic spaces in the building into a museum.

Tom was then appointed Head of Projects at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, working between County Durham and London while leading the development and delivery of capital projects across the Kew estate.

His family moved to be with him in the capital after Tom had been appointed Head of Estates at the Royal Academy of Arts.

In late 2020 Tom set up a consultancy, Oculus Management, which brings together a team of projects manager and heritage consultants to provide leadership of arts and culture focused projects, often in historic listed buildings. Tom and his team provide expert advice on estates strategy, project direction, fundraising and operational resilience.

Now living in Durham, Tom is studying a doctorate in architecture at Northumbria University. He also chairs Arts Council England’s UK Museum Accreditation Committee and is passionate about finding ways to bring museums and collections to life for audiences.

He said: “I saw the role of Sunderland Culture Chair advertised online and was drawn to it – it’s an interesting, but challenging time in the sector and I thought that I could bring some positive impact to this wonderful organisation. The organisation came out of Sunderland’s bid to become City of Culture and has really delivered for the people of the city

“It understands the city and shares its pride in its heritage and culture. Like the city, it is a resilient organisation and has ambitions for bringing the best out of Sunderland.”

Tom is looking forward to playing his part in developing Sunderland Culture and thinks his background and experience can help.

“I’ve been a commercial operator in the culture sector for many years and have built up a range of good networks and contacts, and I know my way around funding. I’m also focused on our purpose and mission to improve life for everyone in Sunderland through culture,” he said.

He added: “Culture is for everyone, not an elite or a privileged few. It encompasses paintings on a wall, theatre and opera, but also watching a game at the Stadium of Light, going to a gig at one of the city’s many brilliant music venues or attending a workshop or class and learning something new.

“Culture isn’t something that happens to us, it’s what and who we are – organisations like Sunderland Culture bring that to the fore to improve community cohesion, pride of place and general wellbeing.

“Sunderland Culture is grounded in the city and its ethos of partnership working is something that is ingrained in the culture of the place – without doubt we are greater than the sum of our parts. We’ll continue to be agile in adapting the way we make an impact, but our commitment to making the city a better place to be through culture, will continue always be at our core.”

Nick Malyan, Sunderland Culture Chief Executive, said: “I’m looking forward to working with Tom and as an organisation we’re delighted to have appointed someone as experienced and networked as Tom – and someone who’s passionate about arts, culture and the region.”

Nick Malyan, Sunderland Culture Chief Executive, said: “I’m looking forward to working with Tom and as an organisation we’re delighted to have appointed someone as experienced, forward thinking and well-networked as Tom – and someone who’s passionate about arts, heritage and cultural regeneration.”

Sunderland Culture was founded through a partnership between Sunderland City Council, University of Sunderland and Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust. It is both a company limited by guarantee and a registered charity. The organisation brings together some of the city’s most cherished venues and programmes of activity including Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA), National Glass Centre, Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens and Arts Centre Washington.