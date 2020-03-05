The High Street Group plans to create a Geordie-themed bar/restaurant within its Strawberry Place development, which will include ideas provided by Newcastle United fans.

The company aims to create a venue that celebrates the city and enhances the matchday experience for Toon fans, as well as visiting supporters, who will be able to experience top quality Geordie hospitality and sample locally produced food and drink.

The Newcastle-themed venue will be part of the £120m development in the heart of the city, which will create a new community hub with leisure and retail facilities, a new hotel, more than 300 luxury apartments at affordable rents and high-quality office space.

After it secured a controlling stake in the development, which is next to St James’ Park and promises to bring many new jobs into the city, the High Street Group encouraged fans to contact the company with ideas for bars and restaurants that will be located at Strawberry Place.

Among the many ideas from fans was a passionate submission from 30-year-old Richard Healey from Consett who suggested a bar based around the iconic Newcastle Brown Ale filled with memorabilia and imagery celebrating the city’s rich sporting and cultural heritage.

Richard, who is training to become a firefighter, said: “It’s been great dealing with The High Street Group because I have been quite impressed that they have reached out to Newcastle fans to see what we would like here.

“I contacted The High Street Group because I didn’t want this plot of land just to be replaced with another franchise or modern bar. I want something that would pay homage or celebrate the fans, the city and our club.

“I think my idea for a Newcastle themed pub, or perhaps something that’s closely aligned with synonymous brands such as Newcastle Brown Ale or Greggs, using local produce and showcasing the best of the city would be great for fans, but also visiting tourists.”

Gary Forrest, Chairman of The High Street Group, said: “We’ve got some really exciting plans for Strawberry Place, including this idea for a Geordie-themed bar /restaurant. The North East is my home and I care about what goes on this site by providing fans with something that will enhance their matchday experience.

“We really want to celebrate our great city and this venue will be a new community hub for fans and visitors to the city to experience the best hospitality and wonderful locally produced food and drink.

“We asked the Newcastle fans to come forward with some ideas for the restaurants and bars and we were sent a lot of great suggestions. Being so close to St James’ Park, it is important to engage and share ideas with supporters as part of a development that will radically improve the area, attract investment and create hundreds of new jobs.”

Gary added: “Fans like Richard are not only passionate about their club, but also the city and we very much share that passion, which is why we want to deliver something that really is testament to Newcastle and where people want to come and enjoy the occasion.”