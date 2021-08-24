Graduation from college is an important event for everyone who has been waiting for this day for so long. Now that the training is left behind, it’s time to think about buying a car. There are many options for every taste and budget on the automotive market now. We suggest considering several models that will perfectly suit recent students.

Online auctions are a great opportunity to choose a car for a graduate. Such auto auctions, for example, ABETTER.BID or SCA offer a huge number of different cars, you will definitely be able to choose something that will suit your lifestyle, mood and budget. But, first of all, we recommend looking for the following cars. In addition, you can study the issues related to delivery on Bidux, so that you can start traveling by a new car soon after purchase.

2021 Toyota Prius

This car is perfect for young people who often drive around the city. As you know, at the first stage it is better to choose a car that will not be a disaster for your budget. This model does not boast excellent fuel economy indicators for nothing.

Comfortable passenger seats and a large trunk will appeal to those who often go out of town with a large company. If there is a need to take a small child somewhere, there are special fasteners for a child seat in the car.

If you are worried about the availability of security features, pay attention to Toyota Prius. Among the proposed technologies, like other things, there are functions for detecting pedestrians and cyclists, as well as emergency automatic braking.

Subaru Impreza 2020

This good compact car will appeal to a college graduate. Thanks to the standard all-wheel drive, the vehicle retains sufficient traction on all surfaces. This will be very convenient for drivers who live in rainy areas and constantly drive on wet roads.

New cars of this model have expanded packages of safety features. For example, you can use the help to hold the lane or receive a warning about leaving the lane. If you feel confident on the road and can do without such technologies, feel free to choose a used Impreza car. At the same time, you need to know the age, technical condition, mileage, and other data in order to have a good understanding of what possible expenses await you in the future. Find out the car’s history and read a detailed report on its history in order to minimize any risks associated with the purchase of a low-quality vehicle on EpicVIN.

Mini Cooper 2021

If you are not planning a trip with your family or a group of friends, this car will definitely not disappoint you. You can easily park it on narrow streets or a cramped area near a shopping center. In addition, the car is made in a sporty style, which will attract admiring glances to it.

The rear seats of the car will not be very comfortable during long trips. But a somewhat unusual and even eccentric design will definitely appeal to outstanding young people who want to stand out from the crowd.

Nissan Kicks 2020

This vehicle also has sufficient maneuverability to easily park in conditions of close urban development. In addition, this model is valued for its safety and reliability. You can use the pedestrian detection functions and a warning about cross traffic behind you.

Slow acceleration is one of the few disadvantages, so on the highway the car may not seem very fast to you. In addition, if you decide to purchase this model, you will have a great opportunity to save on fuel. Monitoring of driver drowsiness has also recently become available. Agree, this is useful for those who often return at night from work or a party.

Chevrolet Sonic 2020

This car will please the motorist with a spacious interior and an extensive luggage department. All seats are comfortable, including for tall people. The steering control allows you to quickly make maneuvers. Depending on your preferences, you can choose a sedan or a hatchback.

It should be taken into account that since last year this model is available only with an automatic transmission. If you are used to a manual transmission, it is better to choose a vehicle of an older year of production. The standard equipment now also includes a rear-view camera, rear parking sensors and heated steering wheel were added.

Any of these models of cars is great for young drivers who are searching for the most affordable vehicles after graduation. In addition, to protect yourself from any risks, an excellent advice is to check the VIN number of the vehicle on VINGURUS or VINinspect and use vin check to get accurate and detailed information about its history.