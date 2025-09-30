Top 5 Best Damp Proofing Companies in Newcastle upon Tyne (2025 Guide)

What is Damp Proofing & Why It Matters

Damp proofing is the process of protecting a property from unwanted moisture, which can cause everything from cosmetic issues to serious structural damage if left untreated. In Newcastle upon Tyne, damp is particularly common due to the region’s climate and housing stock. Many Victorian and early 20th-century homes were built without modern damp proof courses, making them more vulnerable to moisture problems today.

Common Causes of Damp

Rising Damp – Groundwater travels up through brickwork and mortar by capillary action, leaving tide marks, flaking paint, and a musty smell.

Penetrating Damp – Moisture seeps through external walls due to defective pointing, damaged gutters, or porous masonry.

Condensation – Warm, moist air trapped inside the home condenses on cold surfaces, leading to mould growth and health concerns.

Damp Proofing Methods

Specialist contractors use a range of techniques to combat damp, depending on the cause:

Chemical Damp Proof Courses (DPCs): Injecting a water-repellent barrier into brickwork to stop rising damp.

Tanking Systems: Applying waterproof coatings or membranes to walls, often used in basements.

Cavity Drain Membranes: Creating a controlled drainage path for moisture.

Ventilation Solutions: Reducing condensation through improved airflow, such as positive input ventilation (PIV) units.

Typical Damp Proofing Costs in Newcastle

Costs vary depending on property size, severity, and method, but as a general guide:

Rising damp treatment: £60–£80 per linear metre

Full basement tanking: £50–£100 per square metre

Condensation & ventilation systems: £500–£1,500+

Getting an accurate survey and written report is essential before starting any work. A professional surveyor will test for moisture, identify the root cause, and recommend the right solution — preventing wasted money on ineffective treatments.

How to Choose a Damp Proofing Company

Not all damp problems are the same, and neither are the contractors who treat them. A poorly diagnosed or cheaply executed job can cost thousands to put right later, so it’s vital to choose a company with the right expertise, accreditations, and guarantees. Here are the key factors every homeowner in Newcastle should consider before hiring a damp proofing specialist.

1. Check for Professional Accreditations

Look for memberships with recognised industry bodies such as the Property Care Association (PCA), TrustMark, or approved contractor status from product manufacturers like Sovereign, Triton, or Wykamol. These accreditations indicate training, standards, and accountability.

2. Ask About Guarantees

Reputable contractors offer long-term guarantees, typically 20–30 years, and the best ones are insurance-backed through third-party providers. This means even if the company closes, your guarantee remains valid. Always ask to see the written terms.

3. Ensure a Proper Survey is Included

A trustworthy firm won’t just look at a damp patch and quote for injection. They’ll conduct a full damp survey, using moisture meters, salts analysis, and a written report to identify the root cause. This prevents misdiagnosis and ensures you’re paying for the correct solution.

4. Compare Local Experience

Newcastle has a mix of Victorian terraces, stone-built properties, and modern housing estates. A company with regional experience will understand how local materials and climate contribute to damp issues — and how best to treat them.

5. Check Reviews and References

Don’t just rely on testimonials on the company’s own website. Look at independent reviews on platforms like Google, TrustATrader, and Checkatrade. If possible, ask to see a recent job in your area or speak to a past customer.

6. Confirm the Full Scope of Work

Some firms only treat the damp; others also handle the plastering, rendering, and redecorating. Clarify what’s included in your quote so you know whether you’ll need additional trades after the damp treatment.

The 10 Best Damp Proofing Companies in Newcastle upon Tyne (2025)

1. North East Damp Proofing

North East Damp Proofing provides treatments for rising damp, penetrating damp, condensation, timber decay, and basement waterproofing. They stand out for offering 30-year guarantees, with an option for insurance-backed cover. Based locally, they understand the challenges of Newcastle’s older housing stock and provide both treatment and finishing services like plastering.

Contact: 0191 283 5085 • Amron Business Centre, Blaydon-on-Tyne • https://northeastdampproofing.co.uk

2. Tyne Tees Damp Proofing

A well-known local contractor covering Newcastle and the wider North East. They specialise in damp proofing, basement tanking, condensation control, and timber treatments. They are approved by several major product manufacturers and offer long-term guarantees on their work.

Contact: 0191 406 6607 • https://www.tyneteesdampproofing.co.uk

3. DrySeal Damp Proofing Ltd

With over 15 years’ experience, DrySeal offers rising damp treatments, tanking, and remedial plastering. They provide insured guarantees and are known for delivering a tidy finish, handling both the damp work and internal repairs.

Contact: 0191 432 5264 • https://drysealdampproofing.co.uk

4. Tyneside Damp Specialists

This family-run business has more than 20 years’ experience in damp and timber preservation. They handle woodworm, dry rot, and condensation issues alongside damp proofing. Their services are backed by long guarantees and full survey reports.

Contact: 0191 908 2358 • https://tynesidedampspecialists.co.uk

5. DPS Tyneside Ltd

A local property preservation company covering damp proofing, timber treatments, and external rendering. Their surveyors are PCA-trained, and they provide insurance-backed guarantees.

Contact: 0191 406 4960 • https://www.dpstyneside.co.uk

Comparison Table of Newcastle Damp Proofing Companies

Company Services Offered Guarantee Length Accreditations / Notes Coverage Area Website North East Damp Proofing Rising & penetrating damp, condensation, timber, basements Up to 30 years (insured) Local specialists Newcastle & Northumberland https://northeastdampproofing.co.uk Tyne Tees Damp Proofing Damp proofing, tanking, condensation, timber treatments 20–25 years Sovereign/Triton approved North East https://www.tyneteesdampproofing.co.uk DrySeal Damp Proofing Ltd Rising damp, tanking, plastering, remedial works Insured guarantees 15+ years’ experience Tyneside & beyond https://drysealdampproofing.co.uk Tyneside Damp Specialists Damp proofing, woodworm, dry rot, condensation Long guarantees Family-run, 20+ years Newcastle & Tyneside https://tynesidedampspecialists.co.uk DPS Tyneside Ltd Damp proofing, timber, external rendering Insurance-backed PCA-trained surveyors Tyne & Wear https://www.dpstyneside.co.uk SG Damp Proofing Newcastle Rising damp, condensation, timber Standard guarantees Public liability insured Newcastle https://sgdampproofingnewcastle.co.uk Peter Cox (Newcastle) Damp & timber surveys, treatments, tanking Insured guarantees PCA member, nationwide firm Newcastle & NE https://www.petercox.com/newcastle Damp Proof Specialists (NE) Damp proofing, tanking, timber preservation Varied guarantees Focus on surveys & pricing Tyne & Wear https://www.damp-proofing-experts.co.uk/tyne-and-wear/newcastle-upon-tyne Damp Stop (NE) Damp, condensation, wall tie replacements Standard guarantees Structural preservation Newcastle https://www.buildersup.co.uk/newcastle-upon-tyne/damp-proofing A&A Damp Proofing Rising damp, chemical DPC, timber treatments Standard guarantees Listed on TrustATrader Newcastle https://www.trustatrader.com/damp-proofing-in-newcastle-upon-tyne

Frequently Asked Questions About Damp Proofing in Newcastle

How much does damp proofing cost in Newcastle?

The cost depends on the type of treatment and the severity of the issue. As a guide:

Rising damp treatment: £60–£80 per linear metre

Basement tanking: £50–£100 per square metre

Condensation & ventilation systems: £500–£1,500+

Always get a full damp survey and at least two quotes before committing to work.

How long does damp proofing last?

A well-installed chemical damp proof course (DPC) or tanking system should last 20–30 years. Many reputable companies back this up with long-term or insurance-backed guarantees.

Is damp proofing covered by insurance?

Most standard home insurance policies do not cover damp proofing, as damp is considered a maintenance issue rather than sudden damage. However, some policies may cover consequential damage if damp causes structural or electrical issues.

How do I know if I need damp proofing?

Signs of damp include:

Tide marks or staining on walls

Flaking paint or plaster

A musty smell

Black mould patches

Cold or wet walls near skirting boards

If you notice these, arrange a professional damp survey to confirm the cause.

Which damp proofing company in Newcastle has the longest guarantee?

North East Damp Proofing is one of the few local companies offering 30-year guarantees on certain treatments, with the option of insurance-backed cover for added security.

Conclusion

Damp problems can range from minor condensation to serious structural issues if left untreated — and in a city like Newcastle upon Tyne, where many homes are older and exposed to heavy weather, the right treatment matters. Choosing a specialist who understands local housing, provides a thorough survey, and backs their work with long guarantees will save you stress and expense in the long run.

This guide has highlighted 10 of the best damp proofing companies in Newcastle for 2025, each with proven experience in tackling rising damp, penetrating damp, condensation, and timber decay. While all offer professional services, the best choice for you will depend on your property type, the specific issue, and the level of guarantee you require.

👉 Next steps for homeowners:

Shortlist 2–3 companies from this list. Arrange damp surveys and request written reports. Compare quotes not just on cost, but also on guarantees, accreditations, and customer reviews.

With the right company, you can protect your home against damp for decades to come — ensuring a healthier living environment and preserving your property’s value.