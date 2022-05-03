Online casinos have sky-rocketed in popularity in the past couple of years, and experts are convinced that they will become the biggest profit-makers in the gambling industry as they are expected to cross $100 billion in annual revenue in 2025.

One of the main advantages that these sites have is their rich game library which often consists of hundreds of quality games by many of the world’s greatest game providers. Usually, these games are powered by HTML5 technology and can be played from any mobile and desktop device, just as long as you are connected to the Internet.

Not only can you enjoy various standard casino games at online casinos, but you can also stream live tables from a studio. Live dealer games are a massive trend as their gameplay is unique. You join at any time and are able to place real-time bets.

Speaking of quality and unique games, we wanted to list the top 5 games that you can play at online casinos. As the list will show, many of them also have live dealer variants, meaning that you will be provided with the most exciting gaming experience. Let’s check them out.

Roulette

First off, we have roulette, a classic casino game that finds its roots in the 18th century. The three main variants of roulette are European, American and French Roulette, but thanks to the fact that game providers are innovative, they have come up with various other variants, all of which are entertaining and will offer you a fun gaming experience.

What’s best about roulette is the fact that you can also enjoy it as a live dealer game from exceptional suppliers like Evolution Gaming. Almost all online casinos that feature a live dealer section have certain live roulette variants that you can enjoy on your mobile or desktop device.

As for the gameplay, roulette is a simple game. Depending on the variant, it consists of the numbers 0-36, and your job is to wager on the number that you think the ball will stop. You can bet on red and black numbers, odd or even numbers, high or low numbers, and certain columns and rows.

Blackjack

Blackjack is arguably the simplest card/table game at online casinos. This is a comparing cards game where your goal is to have a sum greater than the sum of cards of the dealer. However, the total sum of your cards cannot go over 21.

The closer you are to 21, the better. You win if your sum is greater than the dealer’s, if your sum hits exactly 21 or if the dealer’s sum goes over 21. Some of the blackjack variants that you can enjoy at online casinos include:

American Blackjack

Blackjack Multihand

Blackjack VIP

Live Blackjack

First Person Blackjack

Casino Poker

Online poker is one of the most rewarding online casino games as well as a category that requires you to possess a lot of skill rather than luck. That’s the reason why this is the most popular pick for a majority of experienced casino players. Many people also say some of the analytical skills needed for poker help you in business life.

This game has several variants – Caribbean Stud Poker, Casino Hold’em, Oasis Poker etc. Video poker also deserves mention as it is one of the oldest casino games. The stakes and number of players depend on the online poker variant.

What makes casino poker so entertaining is the fact that you can also enjoy it as a live casino game.

Note that this is not the same as Texas Hold’em poker, the game you see played live on TV or in James Bond movies like Casino Royale.

Slots

Slots are the most popular casino games due to the fact that they have simple gameplay and can offer tons of rewards. Not only that, but they are more diverse than you could think. Depending on the jackpot, they can be standard or progressive.

Depending on the paylines, they can be fixed or adjustable. Moreover, game providers have come up with special mechanics such as Megaways, Megaquads, Infinity Reels, and Cluster Pays. Slots can be categorized based on their theme and the number of reels.

The fact that there are countless variants of online slots is the reason why this category is usually the most diverse in online casinos. To make things even better, online slots have numerous in-game bonuses:

Free spins

Bonus rounds

Bonus Wheel

Wild symbols

Bonus Buy feature

Mystery symbols

Stacked symbols

Each of these features makes the gameplay all the more exciting and can help you form winning combinations. Once you’ve studied the paytable of the slot, all that is left is to set your preferred bet and spin the reels.

Baccarat

Our final pick on the list is baccarat – this is yet another simple comparing cards casino game that can be played as a standard casino game and as a live dealer game. Although side bets are available, there are three main outcomes in this game – player win, tie and banker win.

You can bet on the banker and the player, and the winner is determined by revealing the cards of both sides and determining which side is closer to 9. The three most popular baccarat variants are: