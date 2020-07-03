Majority of the folks are already facing a lot of issues while improving views and popularity of the YouTube videos. YouTube is considered as 2nd largest search engine in the world. It has become a widely used channel where a person can promote and educate the audience. This particular platform comes with 22 billion monthly visits. If you have created a new account and want to improve the popularity of the channel, then you should opt for Getfans.io. They are continually providing organic fans and likes. Make sure that you are creating high-end quality content that will able to expand the content & audience viewership.

YouTube has become a premier platform where a person can teach people how to create several recipes and other important things. This particular platform has the ability to reach millions and billions. The following are 5 important methods that will help you in gaining the views.

Organic search results

YouTube is the best platform that comes with its own algorithms that used to showcase the best & relevant videos. If you want to share your video, then you should follow the algorithm of Google. Make sure that you are making the use of Descriptive & keyword rich Titles. All you need to make the use of typical SEO methods like keyword planner & other keyword research tools that will help you in finding the right keyword. If possible, then you should invest a lot of time in the research and find out the right platform that will able to offer genuine views and likes.

Quality & Keyword Rich Descriptions

After creating a video, a person should pay attention on the quality & keyword rich descriptions. It will able to enhance overall click-through rates and views. A person should make the use of short-tail keywords that will help you in attracting considerable amount of views. All you need to invest sufficient amount of time in the optimization of the content.

Consider tags

Nothing is better than YouTube video tags that will help you in distinguish the video content. It is highly recommended that a person should create description, title and other things according to algorithm of YouTube. In case any person need keyword help then a person should make the use of keyword planner that will help you in improving the ranking of the content.

Thumbnail image

It is your responsibility to pay close attention on the thumbnail image like hero image. It is working like wonder that will able to improve the YouTube views. Make sure that you are making the use of hero-image that will able to catch the attention of the viewers.

Create Transcripts

A person should make the use of captions or transcripts for the videos. It will help you in creating best videos.

Additionally, these are some important things that will enable you to become popular on platform like YouTube. Make sure that you are making the use of high-end quality content that will improve the ranking and traffic of the website.