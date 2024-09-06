Top 5 Most Common Medical Negligence Cases in the UK

Medical malpractice is an unfortunate reality that many patients trust in their healthcare providers but experience harm due to improper treatment. Unfortunately, these cases are more common in the UK than you may realize and claiming compensation for negligence is an important step in your recovery path. Here, we outline the top five types of medical malpractice cases to help patients know when to seek legal recourse.

Failure to diagnose or late diagnosis

One of the biggest reasons for medical negligence claims is a misdiagnosis or non-timely diagnosis. Missed diagnosis: A healthcare practitioner does not recognize signs of a condition, and it goes untreated or undertreated for too long. From cancer to common conditions that would have been treatable with earlier intervention, misdiagnoses can be incredibly damaging.

Surgical Errors

That includes errors during surgery–from performing the wrong operation to leaving instruments inside or damaging organs. This can lead to large costs in medical treatment or life changes. One of the most serious cases is surgical negligence and patients can experience change to damage done.

Medication Errors

The list is long and mostly includes minor problems but incorrect medication; if prescribed or administered to the patient on an emergency basis, an allergic one could be deadly. Miscommunication among healthcare providers, improper amounts given to a patient or lack of checking an individual’s medical history have led to medication errors. Developing errors of this kind can lead to prolonged hospitalizations, chronic treatments or embarrassment for patients.

Birth Injuries

There is nothing more traumatizing than being in an ideal moment and the joy of childbirth only for something to go wrong, resulting in a birth injury. These injuries can be caused due to negligence such as not monitoring vital signs, misuse of medical equipment or overlooking complications. The most common reason for birth injury claims relate to disorders such as cerebral palsy that ought to have been avoided had the proper care and attention in labour and delivery.

Negligent Medical Advice

As a medical practitioner, the right thing to do is to arm patients with the knowledge of their disease and help them make an informed decision. A doctor’s failure to disclose risks, side effects or alternative treatments can lead a patient to make ill-informed decisions regarding their well-being. Incompetent medical counsel could result in excessive surgery, exacerbation of ailments or unnecessary suffering.

If you or a loved one have suffered any form of medical negligence then it is important to get in touch with experts in the field. Russian speaking lawyers in London, such as Litkraft Solicitors are experienced in making medical negligence claims. They will protect your rights and get you the compensation that is due to their experience.