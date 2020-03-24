If there is one topic then people usually love to disperse in a conversation, it is about their health and their ailments. While most are really comfortable talking about their issues, some do not. And one such issue that makes men quiet and cautious, is the health condition known as Erectile Dysfunction. Erectile dysfunction is an ailment that affects both young and old men. Studies show that it persists equally amongst all generations, and most of the times these difficulties are caused due to their unhealthy lifestyles. And how can one treat ED? Here walks in the magical potion known as Kamagra. Pop a pill or get some jelly and eliminate all your worries within a really short period of time.

If you have ever wondered, ‘how should I navigate this situation? Which brand can I trust? What if someone else comes to know?’, then do not think anymore because you just hit the jackpot – Kamagra. While in earlier years you would need to have a prescription in order to buy Viagra from any pharmacy, these new counterpart managed to hit two birds with one stone in this scenario. Now, you do not need to Harbour a prescription in order to get the drug and you can have them delivered any where you want by just buying them online through trusted sources. .

Kamagra is a medication used to treat erectile dysfunction which contains substances like Sildenafil and Dapoxetine. These two are the major active ingredients that are found in Kamagra. While one helps to enhance your erection, the other helps to prolong its time. They provide two options, Kamagra Tablets and Kamagra Oral Jelly. Now, while there may be a number of differences between the Kamagra tablets and Kamagra Oral Jelly, their base is completely the same i.e. The drug Sildenafil. Sildenafil is the major component in both of these drugs. While the ailment of Erectile dysfunction can be treated using various methods, The oral PDE type 5 inhibitor treatments are the easiest to use and work immediately. And the active ingredient in most of these drugs are Sildenafil Citrate. It’s basic quality is that it stimulates the muscles and blood valves to allow free flow to your nether region, which improves blood flow to your genitals and helps to create a better erection for more satisfaction. After you intake the drug, it helps you to have an erection that stays strong and lasts long to give you your best sexual experience.

But why should you opt for Kamagra? Here are the advantages that you could avail:

PRIVACY – Online delivery, No prescription

When you opt for ED treatment drugs such as Viagra and it’s analogs, it is a necessity to obtain a proper doctor’s prescription before buying and usage. Meanwhile, Kamagra is licensed to provide their tablets and jellies without a prescription. You also have an added advantage of ordering them online, which leads to greater privacy as you can get them delivered any time and any where at your disclosure.

FEASIBLE PRICING

After extensive market research and Feedback from consumers of ED oral treatments, Kamagra planned out an effective and efficient pricing strategy that works out for both, the manufacturer and their consumer. With their various feasible strategies, the more you buy, the less you pay.

FASTER INTAKE, LONGER PERFORMANCE

With the production of Kamagra Oral Jelly, Kamagra has managed to keep the best of both worlds within one package. With their Jelly formula, the effect starts taking place with 15-20 minutes unlike the usual, harrowing, 45 minutes. And according to studies, while other treatments last up to 4 hours, Kamagra has been tested and found to last for a total of 5 hours.

MANY FLAVOURS TO CHOOSE FROM

It had been noticed through out since the inception of Oral ED Treatments, that consumers never liked to have that unpleasant taste after consuming the pill in their mouth. Hence, Kamagra provided a solution for it. The Kamagra Oral Jelly are available with a choice of Chocolate, banana, strawberry, vanilla, pineapple, orange, Mango and mint. There’s something special for everyone!

PERSONALISED DOSAGES

At Kamagra, they provide you with the most optimal choices. With the view that different men need different dosages idea in their mind, they manufacture tablets that are sold containing varied amounts of the drug in it. Starting from 10mg and 25gm to even100mg, they provide the consumer with a clear cut dosage option.