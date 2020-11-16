Time has changed and peoples thinking power has also evolved with time. One thing which remains all the same at all times is the women’s potential! This is a fact which we all need to admit in whichever era humans have lived or still lives regardless of whether her capabilities are recognised or not. To an extent, it depends upon the community where she lives to either benefit from her natural talents or to become hurdles on the path. One thing I must admit is, “there is nothing a woman cannot do!

It is a happy sight to witness so many women coming ahead in numerous fields. Back in time, they were ridiculed and humiliated to even think of working outside their homes. Home-keeping is also a significant task, and it’s wrong to judge homemakers and at the same time, it is also wrong to judge anybody who wants to do something more than that.

For instance, if a woman wants to join the army and serve its country – the intentions are pure and clear, but letting her down on the mere basis of gender is disappointing. Asking her to sit at home and look after household chores (which she will do for sure and brilliantly), but in doing so, she will never stop her passion.

Where there is an uncertain future for several women, some are making waves in the world with their intelligence and worth!

⮚ Which Career Is Best for A Woman?

The answer is simple – the career she chooses!

Isn’t it obvious? She wants to live her life, do the best for herself and the country she is serving, so why to tell her to join a particular career when her interests are completely opposite!

She blooms well when she does what she likes.

However, in every century, there are particular fields that suit women the best. Likewise, here I will point out some of the best career options a woman can opt-in today or tomorrow.

1. Digital Marketing

Digital Marketing is the need of the hour and women can excel in this field.

Digital Marketing involves a number of departments to cater to the needs of the company digitally. It is a part of e-commerce. People like to purchase stuff from the comfort of their homes. Therefore, many companies are trying their best to level up their marketing tactics.

It is a never-ending race, and only competent individuals can do the job best.

Companies look for energetic, lively, smart, and people who can multi-task. Don’t you feel these requirements fit women well?

Women are taking up the leading roles in the digital marketing world. However, if you are new in the industry, do not worry as there are many digital marketing training sessions that you can join and enhance your skills.

2. Social Work

Most women are kind-hearted because they easily express their sympathy towards others and themselves. If you look at that perspective of a woman, Social Work is one of the top career choices a woman can opt for. Social Work requires deep empathy for others and a wide understanding of the problems of different people and communities. It is advantageous if women have an understanding of the typical issues most women face in society. There are a lot of job options for women as a Social Worker

Some of the professions in this field that women can opt for are:

Social Worker

Project Coordinator

Project Assistant

Psychiatric/ Mental Health Social Worker

3. Human Resources

If you’re a woman with problem-solving skills, then Human Resources is a career field you can choose for. Human Resources Management is one of the rapidly developing career options for women. You can obtain an MBA or a PGDM in Human Resources Management to get a good start.

The main functions of Human Resources personnel are to shortlist and interview candidates, hire and train them, set their pay, formulate policies and leave structures, design appraisal systems, benefits and perks, look after employee welfare and settle disputes. Likewise, there are also some of the top skills all HR professionals must-have if you are looking for a career in HR.

4. Entrepreneurship

Most women nowadays enter into the field of Entrepreneurship. They have become confident enough to stand on their feet without depending on her husband or family members. Entrepreneurship is about taking a calculated risk and multi-tasking. It is about understanding people and guiding them towards a goal. Women are naturally gifted in all these aspects. That is why entrepreneurship is one of the best professions for women.

From setting up a small store and a business out of the home to set up an IT company and an innovative start-up, women are there in every conceivable sector.

Today all the State and Central Governments of most countries offer many schemes to encourage women to become entrepreneurs. If you’re planning to start your own business, you can access any of these government portals to get all the support to start your business.

The above listed are only the top career options for women. But there are plenty of other fields like Fashion Design & Merchandising, Interior Design, Teaching, Medicine and more for women to choose according to her capabilities, situations and qualifications today and tomorrow.