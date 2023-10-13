Middlesbrough Football Club, fondly known as Boro, has a rich history and a loyal fanbase. From its humble beginnings in 1876 to its current status as a formidable Championship club, Middlesbrough has seen many talented players grace its hallowed grounds. In this article, we take a look at some of the top Middlesbrough FC legends who have left an indelible mark on the club and the hearts of its supporters.

One of the most iconic figures to have ever donned the Middlesbrough jersey is Juninho Paulista. The diminutive Brazilian playmaker arrived at the Riverside Stadium in 1995 and immediately became a fan-favorite. Blessed with incredible skill and vision, Juninho possessed the ability to change the course of a game single-handedly. His quick feet, precision passes, and eye for goal made him a nightmare for opposition defenses.

During his first spell at the club, Juninho helped Middlesbrough secure promotion to the Premier League and played a pivotal role in their survival in the top-flight by scoring crucial goals and providing countless assists. Despite leaving the club twice and coming back for a third spell, his love for the club never waned. Juninho’s impact on Middlesbrough stretched beyond his on-field performances, and he has since been immortalized as one of the club’s all-time greats.

Another legendary figure in Middlesbrough’s history is George Hardwick. Born in 1920, Hardwick was a Middlesbrough native who captained both his boyhood club and the England national team. He was an exceptional left-back known for his calmness on the ball and his ability to read the game. Hardwick spent the majority of his playing career at Middlesbrough, making over 300 appearances for the club and cementing his status as a club legend.

Hardwick was also a pioneering figure in football, becoming the first player to be transferred for a fee exceeding £10,000 when he joined Middlesbrough from Sunderland in 1948. He went on to captain England in 13 international matches and was highly respected for his leadership qualities. After retiring as a player, Hardwick had a successful managerial career and continued to be involved in football until his passing in 2004. His contribution to Middlesbrough FC will always be remembered and celebrated.

No list of Middlesbrough FC legends would be complete without the inclusion of Ayresome Park’s goal-scoring machine, George Camsell. The striker joined Middlesbrough in 1925 and went on to become the club’s all-time leading goal-scorer with an astonishing 345 goals in just 453 competitive appearances. Camsell was known for his poaching instincts, exceptional positioning, and clinical finishing.

His most remarkable achievement came in the 1926-27 season when he scored an incredible 59 league goals, which remains a record in English football to this day. Camsell’s remarkable form earned him an England call-up, and he represented his country on nine occasions. Despite his goal-scoring exploits, Camsell’s career was cut short due to a knee injury. However, his impact on Middlesbrough and his incredible scoring record will always be etched in the history books.

These three players are just a glimpse of the rich tapestry of Middlesbrough FC legends. The club’s history is adorned with talented players who have graced the Riverside Stadium and left an everlasting impression on the fans. From the legendary Brian Clough to the prolific Bernie Slaven, Middlesbrough has produced and attracted a wealth of incredible talent over the years. These players have not only entertained the fans but have also become an integral part of the club’s identity. Whether they brought success, showcased extraordinary skill, or embodied the values of loyalty and dedication, Middlesbrough FC legends will forever hold a special place in the hearts of the supporters.