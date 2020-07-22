BSW Timber, the UK’s largest integrated forestry business, has launched its new premium merchant membership scheme – the BSW Timber Crown Distributor Scheme.

The Crown Distributor Scheme, launching on 1st August, 2020, offers the most dedicated and forward-thinking BSW Timber stockists across the country an unparalleled timber support package.

It covers key business areas – sales and marketing, service and innovation, finance, training, and presentation – and a wide range of timber products, including BSW’s IRO and Alchemy brands.

As well as assisting with the growth of both traditional and added value timber sales, the initiative also offers the selected stockists a variety of premium benefits. This includes enhanced security of volume and supply; dedicated one-to-one timber marketing support; exclusive staff training and development programmes; increased visibility on all BSW web and social channels; priority access to new BSW products; and access to an exclusive suite of branded workwear, point of sale, shop fitting options and vehicle fleet accessories.

Dave Chapman, Sales and Marketing Director at BSW Timber, said: “We’re really excited to launch the new Crown Distributor scheme. We’re aiming to create the gold standard for timber merchanting and to reward the delivery of timber excellence within the industry. Our aim is that by working together we can ensure that our Crown members really stand out from the crowd.”

Beers Timber, LBS, WH Bond, Barkers Fencing, SW Yorke, Main Line Timber, WJ Odds and Fountain Timber have already been appointed BSW Crown Distributors ahead of the scheme launching on 1st August, with many other merchants across the country keen to be involved.

Paul Conboy, Director at Beers, said: “We are delighted to have entered into a partnership with BSW to become a Crown Distributor and an ambassador for their brand. This agreement strengthens our already close working relationship with BSW.

“What was appealing is that there is a commitment to provide specific training for staff which will help their future development. We are sure that this arrangement will be of massive benefit to both of us.”