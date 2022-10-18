XD Games, Los Angeles | October 12, 2022

XD Inc are thrilled to announce that players can join the fast-paced, dungeon-crawling action of Torchlight: Infinite in its open beta, which is available to play today. You can check out the launch trailer here.

Developed as a true loot-based ARPG, Torchlight: Infinite embodies everything fans love about the genre. PC and mobile gamers can throw themselves head first into intense hero-driven, action-packed gameplay. Dungeons teeming with treasures are waiting to be plundered, and players can do so whilst indulging in deep skill systems, and bountiful builds for an array of characters.

Download and play now from the official website, or Steam on PC — while Android users can find Torchlight: Infinite on TapTap and Google Play, and iOS users via the App Store. The open beta test will continue to run until the game fully launches with all player progress carrying over.

Torchlight: Infinite will present fans an opportunity to get fully immersed in an unlimited looting experience, whilst reaping the rewards of creating unique, and powerful classes. Join the ARPG action today!

Beyond Destiny

Brave the ancient City of Ichi, a formidable dungeon home to a plethora of forbidden treasures. Protected by countless traps and adversaries, teamwork will prove essential in navigating such a location as players dispose of enemies that stand between them and the loot they covet. Feast your eyes on what adventure lies afoot in The City of Ichi, in a brand new and compelling cinematic trailer here!

For more information, visit the official website.

