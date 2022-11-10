Free-to-play hunters vs. one “whale” streamer, who will emerge victorious?

XD Games, Los Angeles — October 27 | Come and join the Halloween festivities in Torchlight: Infinite with a spooky speedrun event like no other! All hunters are invited to put down their pumpkins, ignore trick or treaters, and prove once and for all that money can’t buy you everything.

From today, October 28th, through to November 2nd, free-to-play Torchlight: Infinite players will go up against heavyweight streamer Rich W Campbell, in this unique speedrun challenge. With a chance to win 18,888 Primocryst, hunters will need to hone their dungeon-crawling skills, as they race to defeat the Traveler boss and overcome Timemark Six in the fastest time possible.

But wait, here’s the real challenge – participants can’t spend any money! Meanwhile, their wealthy “whale” opponent is free to purchase anything he wants in-game, but will it be enough?

As a game developer, XD believes that “pay to win” monetisation should never get in the way of how players experience their games. Confident that F2P hunters will triumph, the studio has agreed to reimburse Rich’s total in-game spend twice over if he should win this speedrun challenge. All participants who complete the race successfully will earn 1,000 Primocryst, with the top 10 faster hunters winning 18,888 Primocryst. Full instructions on how to enter can be found here.

Hunters can download and play Torchlight: Infinite now from the official website, or on Steam for PC players. Android users can head over to TapTap and Google Play, and iOS users via the App Store. The open beta test will continue to run until the game fully launches with all player progress carrying over.

For more information, visit the official website.

Torchlight: Infinite, Torchlight, Torchlight II, Torchlight III © Runic Games, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Torchlight and RunicGames and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Runic Games, Inc.