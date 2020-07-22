US-based company, Totally Tiffany, has been acquired by Crafter’s Companion and will join the retailer’s family of brands.

Totally Tiffany sells a wide range of multi-use organisation and storage products, which can be used to store a variety of branded craft products, in addition to household items. The existing catalogue of Totally Tiffany products complements Crafter’s Companion’s extensive range of paper craft, art and sewing products.

Tiffany Spaulding, who founded Totally Tiffany in 2003, will continue to be the face of the company and will work closely with the Crafter’s Companion team. In addition to its portfolio of products, Totally Tiffany provides a free, no-strings attached virtual classes on getting organized as well as free inspirational online content.

Sara Davies, founder and creative director of Crafter’s Companion said: “Since the company was founded, Totally Tiffany’s has built a loyal customer base which has been achieved through the engaging and educational manner Tiffany showcases the company’s range of products.”

“Crafter’s Companion and Totally Tiffany operate in a similar creative landscape and have natural synergies, therefore it made complete sense for Totally Tiffany to join our family of brands. The organisational products will complement our existing products and the transition will be seamless. I have known Tiffany for more than ten years and I am beyond excited to work with her and for what the future holds for the Totally Tiffany brand.”