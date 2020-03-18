Deputy Leader of Redcar & Cleveland Council, Cllr Karen King said:

“The Council has today (17 March) received confirmation from Amaury Sport Organisation and Welcome to Yorkshire that this year’s Tour De Yorkshire has been postponed.

The postponement is in line with the latest Government guidelines on avoiding large gatherings and the Council fully supports the decision taken by the organisers.

To help reduce the transmission of coronavirus we would advise our residents to follow the Government’s guidelines on social distancing and reduce social interaction wherever possible. Visit http://bit.ly/2QkOJLy for further information and guidance.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the community groups and businesses who have been involved so far and reassure everyone that we will do all we can to ensure next year’s event is a huge success and a showcase of the very best of the area.”