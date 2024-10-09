‘Trailblazer’ Danielle Croce wins Tees Businesswoman of the Year 2024

Danielle Croce accepting her award (Photo credit: Chris Booth and Tees Business)

Danielle Croce, Commercial Director at Intasite – a leading technology platform dedicated to streamlining safety and site access processes for safety-critical industries – has been named Tees Businesswoman of the Year. The award, which attracted over 20 nominations, was presented at Hardwick Hall, County Durham, and attended by 350 business leaders from across the North East.

Runners up included Tania Cooper MBE, managing director at Steel Benders UK Limited, Jessica Gwaringa, managing director at Moonrise 24hr Recruitment, Bianca Robinson, CEO at CEO Sleepout, and artist Lucy Pittaway.

Intasite, founded in 2015, is a leader in safety and site access technology for safety-critical industries. Under Danielle’s leadership, it has experienced remarkable growth – increasing its turnover by 40% over the past two years. To meet rising demand, the company has expanded its office space and team, including its first apprentice in partnership with Middlesbrough College.

It has also secured contracts with notable industry players such as AB InBev and CityFibre and expanded its presence in the renewable energy sector through partnerships with major names like Equinor’s Dogger Bank Wind Farm, SSE Renewables, and EDF Renewables.

Intasite’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of digital tools for streamlining the induction process, enabling companies to provide interactive safety modules that can be accessed and completed from any desktop or mobile device. The platform also features contractor and supplier management, safety briefings, language translations, and integration with access control for enhanced security.

Digitising and streamlining the induction process enables organisations to improve employee engagement and understanding, increase productivity and keep sites compliant.

Danielle said: “I’m completely overwhelmed! It was an honour just to be nominated. This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the hard work of the entire Intasite team.

“The award is particularly significant as until January, I was the only female at Intasite. I’m proud that we’ve now welcomed Faye to the team, marking an important step forward in a traditionally male-dominated industry, which I hope will inspire others, including my two young daughters, to pursue their dreams.”

The Tees Businesswomen Awards, organised by Tees Business in association with Middlesbrough College Group, celebrates female business leaders and female-led organisations from across Teesside and the Tees Valley, creating role models and inspiring the next generation.

The Tees Businesswoman of the Year category was sponsored by Westray Recruitment.

Previous Tees Businesswoman of the Year winners are Claire Preston (2018), Sharon Lane (2019), Jane Armitage (2020), Chloe Clover (2021), Kimberley Turner (2022) and Cathi Harrison (2023).