What Is A Slipped Disc?

A slipped disc is the same thing as a herniated disc and refers to a problem with one of the disks (rubbery cushions) found between the vertebrae that make up a person’s spine. A spinal disc is composed of a rubbery exterior (the annulus) with a jelly-like center (the nucleus.) A disc becomes herniated when part of the nucleus of one of these discs in the spine slips through a tear that appears in the annulus. One of the things that often happens when a disc becomes herniated is that it irritates a nerve that is close to it, which can lead to either pain, numbness, or weakness in an arm or leg, depending on the affected area. Although some people can experience serious pain as a result of a herniated disc, a lot of people do not and surgery is not usually required for this issue. Most people with a slipped disc experience it in their lower backs but there are cases where the neck is the area affected. There is a need to consult an experienced chiropractic ADHD treatment But what symptoms should you expect if you develop a herniated disc if the pain is not always present?

Symptoms Of A Slipped Disc

What signs or symptoms there will be if a person has a slipped disc greatly depends on where that slipped disc. Again, keep in mind that some people do not have any symptoms at all but, when they do, those signs and symptoms normally only affect one side of the patient’s body and can include the following:

Pain In An Arm, Leg, Or Buttocks

Feeling pain in your buttocks, thigh, or calf can be an indicator of a slipped disc in your lower back, although not necessarily so. You might feel this pain “shoot” into your leg or even your arm when you cough or sneeze roughly. But knowing whether the cause of this pain really is a herniated disc requires a full examination from a trained professional.

Numbness In The Affected Area

Feeling numbness or tingling can be a clear sign of a slipped disc but it would be best to seek help from an experienced chiropractic physician to know if this really is the case and the appropriate . Slipped disc treatment in Chapel Hill can help.

Weakness In An Arm Or Leg

Suddenly feeling weakness in an arm to such an extent that you cannot lift or hold something in a normal way can indicate a herniated disc. You could also feel weakness in a leg, impairing your ability to walk or even stand.

What Causes A Slipped Disc?

A slipped or herniated disc is often also referred to as disc degeneration disease, although this can be a bit misleading since it is not a disease at all but the result of aging. We know that as people age, their spinal discs suffer tear and wear, slowly becoming more and more susceptible to a tear because of this. Although there are many cases where people end up with a herniated disc because they lifted too much weight or simply lifted it improperly and without care, a lot of people simply are not aware of what caused their herniated disc. But you should also know that there are risk factors that increase the likelihood of a slipped disc, here are some of them:

Excessive Weight

It is well known that being excessively overweight can place a higher amount of stress on a person’s spinal discs and can lead to a slipped disc or at least, add to the likelihood of it happening.

Risky Jobs

Again, most herniated disc problems occur as a result of age, but having an occupation where you constantly have to lift, push, or pull heavy objects definitely increases the probabilities or a herniated disc.

Genetics

Genetics can play a major role when it comes to who ends up with a slipped disc and who does not.

Smoking

As if smoking did not carry enough health risks already, we can add a herniated disc to that list. It is highly believed that smoking decreases the amount of oxygen that gets to your spinal discs.

Getting Proper Treatment For A Herniated Disc

There are various methods that a chiropractic physician can employ in order to determine whether a person has a slipped disc or not. Most patients can be diagnosed with a physical exam and a look at their medical history, but other tests might be necessary to do so.