The start of another new year means the party doesn’t stop in Trove as it celebrates Renewus 2022. Beginning today through January 18th, Trovians can enjoy our Neon After Party-themed event that is filled with new quests, costumes and allies while also partaking in some returning activities.

In Trove’s Renewus 2022 event, Trovians can participate in a new 7-step quest chain provided by Qubesly, who has been partying nonstop… as usual! Completing his quest will reward players with the new Renewus Rhapsody magrider, which is guaranteed* to get any party started with its floating speakers, keyboard, and DJ deck.

Just because a new year is upon us doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some nostalgia. For Renewus 2022, Trovians can once again witness an invasion of Renewus orbs that will drop in the main hub every few minutes, which serve as the perfect item for impromptu soccer matches. Rewards from previous Renewus events will also be craftable giving completionists a chance to fill in any gaps in their collections.

For more information, please visit the following links:

* Guarantee is only applicable in the world of Trove as long as your friends are willing to get the party started. Once all parties agree it is, in fact, time to get the party started, the Renewus Rhapsody magrider will greatly assist in this task.