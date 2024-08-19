True Padel serves up new Sunderland club and community concept

Ian Baggett of Adderstone Group (right) and True Padel’s Adam Carr have announced a new padel tennis centre in Sunderland.

A North East sports venue operator is set to serve up more success for its rapidly growing padel-tennis business with the opening of a new club at Wessington Retail Park in Sunderland.

True Padel has agreed a lease over the former Wickes Unit on Wessington Way, marking a significant step in its mission to make the region a hot spot for one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, which is played by millions.

A cross between tennis and squash, padel is played in doubles format on a court one-third the size of a traditional tennis court. In the UK, the sport continues to grow in popularity with an additional 250 padel courts built between 2022 and 2023 – an increase of 116% in 12 months.

The company has linked up with regeneration and property development specialist Adderstone Group in a partnership that recognises the sport’s ‘huge’ potential and the opportunities it provides for people of all abilities to become more active while having fun at the same time.

Adderstone is one of the most active private developers in Sunderland, including the regeneration of the former Austin & Pickersgill Shipyard into Quay West Business Village. More recently it developed a unit for Gym Group Plc at Toll Bar and is currently delivering 86 new affordable houses in conjunction with Gentoo at Eskdene Rise in Hetton-le-Hole.

The deal will see the North East’s first dedicated padel-tennis provider operate a 24,000 sq. ft. complex, which is expected to open for business this winter.

Offering top-flight facilities with five doubles courts and two new-concept single courts together with showers, changing rooms, free parking, and a bar including a unique heated sports lounge, the complex will provide a welcoming space, where people of all skill levels can enjoy play, receive expert coaching, and participate in social activities.

There is also the potential to add on some outdoor courts should demand prove to be as high as forecasted.

True Padel has already welcomed 4,000 people through the doors of its 38,000 sq. ft. dedicated indoor facility in Durham, which opened in 2023, and expects the Sunderland site to be just as successful.

Adam Carr, the company’s co-director, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing a new True Padel Club to Sunderland. As a former GB tennis player, Ian gets Padel and its potential, making him and his team the perfect partners for this project. Our new Sunderland club will offer a social environment similar to the existing Durham location, featuring social tournaments and events, coaching, and a community-focused atmosphere.

“We are all very excited about extending our reach to Wearside, bringing the vibrant indoor padel experience, which has become the hallmark of True Padel. In addition to our Sunderland site, we have several large indoor sites lined up across other parts of the North East, with more details coming soon.”

Ian Baggett, CEO of Adderstone Group, said: “We are delighted to play a role in supporting True Padel’s continued success. This is a commercial venture but it’s great to be part of a project that is ‘putting back’ into a modern-day variant of the sport which I love and owe so much to.”

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Business at Sunderland City Council, said: “These are such exciting times for Sunderland. It’s great to see so many major projects acting as catalysts to further investment, giving local developers such as Adderstone the confidence to deliver the more niche developments that are also needed in Sunderland. I can’t think of a more perfect time to be introducing a new sport to our city.”

The Durham site has captured the strong interest and enthusiasm for padel in the North East, Adam Carr added, who is looking forward to replicating the same success in Sunderland.

“True Padel is dedicated to expanding the reach of padel across the region, providing high-quality facilities and fostering a love for the sport. We’re excited to welcome Sunderland residents to our new club later this year and to continue growing the vibrant padel community together,” he said. “Stay tuned for more updates, and get ready to experience True Padel Sunderland.”