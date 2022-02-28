How to blow-dry your hair like a pro for perfect hair on the big day
Nothing makes you feel more confident than that perfect just-left-the-salon blowout. But did you know you can achieve the bouncy, glossy and glamorous feel of a professionally blow dried look at home?
With Neäl & Wølf products used everyday in 100s of salons across the country, here are some simple tips from Neil Capstick, founder of Neäl & Wølf on how to give yourself the perfect salon blow-dry!
Tools
- A good quality hair dryer, with a low and high heat setting and a diffuser attachment
- A paddle brush
- A quick blow-dry spray (for example, MIRACLE Rapid Blow-Dry Mist)
- A heat protectant spray (for example, GUARD Heat Protection Spray)
- Large hair grips or clips
Tips for a professional look blow-dry
- Avoid using high temperature settings on your dryer. Use the low heat setting wherever possible, as high heat can damage your hair.
- If you have fine hair, stick to a low air stream setting. If it’s set too high, you may end up with tangles and knots.
- Don’t place your hair dryer too close to your hair. Keep it around 8 inches away instead. It dries the hair effectively and reduces cuticle damage.
- Use clips and grips to separate your hair into segments. Work from underneath first and let down sections as you go. Start at the roots and smoothly travel down the segment of hair to the ends. This will help produce that shiny look you’re after.
- Don’t hold the hair dryer in one spot for too long. Keep it moving along the hair shaft at all times.
- If you are short on time, don’t be tempted to use the high heat setting. Squeeze out as much water as you can with a towel, then use the high air stream combined with the low temperature for the fastest and gentlest results.
- Use a rapid blow-dry spray, before blow-drying or using heat styling tools, a hair protectant spray (such as MIRACLE Rapid Blow-Dry Mist). It speeds up drying by propelling moisture from the surface of the hair. You can also spritz this over styled hair as a finishing mist to help add shine and minimise frizz and static.
- Make sure you also use a heat protectant spray (such as GUARD Heat Protection Spray), it locks in moisture and protects from heat during styling. It can also help the hair hold volume and creates shine.
- Once you are finished, blow-dry your hair one final time with a cool setting. It will reduce the temperature of your hair and help it retain some elasticity.