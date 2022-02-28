How to blow-dry your hair like a pro for perfect hair on the big day

Nothing makes you feel more confident than that perfect just-left-the-salon blowout. But did you know you can achieve the bouncy, glossy and glamorous feel of a professionally blow dried look at home?

With Neäl & Wølf products used everyday in 100s of salons across the country, here are some simple tips from Neil Capstick, founder of Neäl & Wølf on how to give yourself the perfect salon blow-dry!

Tools

A good quality hair dryer, with a low and high heat setting and a diffuser attachment

A paddle brush

A quick blow-dry spray (for example, MIRACLE Rapid Blow-Dry Mist )

A heat protectant spray (for example, GUARD Heat Protection Spray )

Large hair grips or clips

Tips for a professional look blow-dry