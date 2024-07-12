TWC teams up with Community Works

Thirsk-based TWC Facilities Ltd has selected Thirsk Community Works as its nominated charity, in recognition of the importance of its work in the town and surrounding villages.

Thirsk Community Works provides services including a food bank, a re:use store, support services, working with women, a car share, and meals on wheels – among others, making a significant difference to local people in need or who might otherwise be vulnerable.

Marketing & Events Coordinator, Sarah Scott said: “We have always supported local causes, charities and fundraising events, and Community Works was a natural choice. We opted to make a cash donation instead of sending Christmas cards out last year, and I am sure everyone will agree that this is a far more valuable use of that money! It’s good to know that we are helping to improve lives of local people, and giving back to the amazing area that we are lucky enough to be based in.”

Kirsty White, Operations Manager said, ‘We would like to thank TWC for their donation to Community Works, this will support us to continue to do the work within our community. There are a number of our services that rely heavily on donations and aren’t funded, so this will help us to provide support in those areas’.

A family-owned business founded in 2009, the company is dedicated to delivering unparalleled washroom services across the region including washroom services, healthcare waste, workplace consumables and floor mats. They have an impressive array of clients across the local area and beyond including Thirsk Racecourse, World of James Herriot and Heck.

TWC Facilities Ltd is also sponsoring the toilet facilities for the Thirsk Festival on the Flatts in August.

For more information see https://www.twc-facilities.com/.

https://communityworks.uk/

https://www.thirsksowerbyfestival.co.uk/