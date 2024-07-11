Space for Partnerships in Whitley Bay

Two Into One Space Does Go

Two businesses that have been working in collaboration on joint projects have taken the plunge and moved into a new office together.

Helen Arnold of a leading digital marketing agency and Emma Solomon, an established photographer, have joined forces, setting up a joint office in the beautifully designed Space @ Whitley Bay premises on Park View, famously known as “The Lofts.”

Space @ Whitley Bay is run by Mark Ions and has been a cornerstone of the local business community since 2018. With four properties now under its belt, it offers a variety of workspace solutions including hot desking, dedicated desks, virtual offices, three stylish meeting rooms, and private offices. The space is renowned for its stunning design, state-of-the-art technology including instant online booking and access and outdoor areas, all within a stone’s throw from the beautiful Whitley Bay beach and free parking.

Helen Arnold’s digital marketing agency H Social specialises in enhancing the visibility and credibility of businesses across North East England through strategic social media and email marketing. Emma from Emma Solomon Photography has long sought a studio space to expand her creative horizons and cater to both private and commercial clients. This partnership not only fulfils Emma’s dream of having an indoor studio but also complements Helen’s services, providing a seamless experience for their shared clients.

Helen commented, “Our personalities and businesses align perfectly. This collaboration makes everything easier for our clients, offering them comprehensive digital marketing and professional photography services under one roof.”

Emma added, “I’ve always wanted a studio space to enhance my creative offerings. Now, with this joint office, I can provide high-quality, diverse photography services and explore new opportunities.” And indeed, Emma has already taken the opportunity to bring something literally “out of the box” into the studio.

The new studio features a unique “box” setup, a creative project Emma has envisioned for 18 months. This plywood box, capable of holding multiple adults, is designed for fun and engaging photoshoots, perfect for families, friends, or business teams looking for a memorable experience.

Helen and Emma’s workspace at Space @ Whitley Bay is more than just an office; it is a hub for collaboration, creativity, and community. They are part of a vibrant business community, now housing around 60 professionals. The environment not only promotes productivity but also supports mental well-being and fosters connections among various enterprises.

“We are excited to see the fruits of Helen and Emma’s collaboration,” said Mark “Their partnership embodies the spirit of our flexible workspace – a place where businesses can thrive and support one another.

“True to our ethos, they support Space @ by doing all our photography and social media and it’s a partnership that works well. We are delighted that they have become a big part of our Space @ Whitley Bay family.”