Two icons unite: Aston Martin and Champagne Bollinger announce prestigious new global partnership

Aston Martin and Champagne Bollinger unite in a global partnership, bringing together two icons at the forefront of the luxury market

As official partners, Aston Martin and Champagne Bollinger will create unforgettable experiences that blend performance, craftsmanship, and artistry

29 September 2025, Gaydon: Aston Martin is proud to appoint Champagne Bollinger as its Official Champagne partner. In turn, Aston Martin becomes the Official Automotive Partner of Champagne Bollinger, marking a prestigious union between two houses driven by shared values: a deep respect for tradition and savoir-faire, relentless dedication to craft, and an uncompromising commitment to quality and precision.

Founded in 1829 in Aÿ, France, Champagne Bollinger has long been synonymous with refined taste and meticulous attention to detail. Family-owned and independent, the House is guided by a pioneering spirit that embraces innovation while remaining true to the most esteemed artisanal traditions. Whether through the continued use of its own resident cooper to maintain its over 4,000 oak barrels, or through carefully considered innovation in its winemaking approach, Bollinger achieves a distinctive balance between heritage and forward-thinking excellence.

Founded in 1913, Aston Martin has become an enduring symbol of British performance, style, and handcrafted excellence. For over a century, the marque has created some of the world’s most celebrated sports cars, combining cutting-edge engineering with timeless design, values that mirror those held by Champagne Bollinger in the creation of its exceptional wines.

This partnership reflects a deep, profound and shared historic connection with the United Kingdom. Both Aston Martin and Champagne Bollinger hold Royal Warrants, with Bollinger supplying the Royal Household continuously since 1884.

“The partnership is a natural alignment of two iconic brands,” said Charles-Armand de Belenet, Managing Director of Champagne Bollinger. “Both our Maisons share a commitment to timeless elegance, heritage, and the mastery of our respective crafts. We are proud to see Champagne Bollinger become part of Aston Martin’s most exceptional moments around the world. This is a partnership that feels as if the two brands were made for each other, embodying the perfect pairing of refined taste and thrilling performance.”

As Official Champagne partner, Champagne Bollinger will be present at key Aston Martin experiences and VIP events across the globe, from exclusive launches to intimate customer gatherings. Whether celebrating a victory on the grid or raising a glass at a private unveiling, Champagne Bollinger will be there to elevate each moment with its unique character and style.

Stefano Saporetti, Director of Brand Diversification at Aston Martin, said: “At Aston Martin, we believe in creating unforgettable experiences that blend performance, craftsmanship, and artistry. The partnership with Champagne Bollinger exemplifies this spirit through its uncompromising quality, family heritage, and elegant design. We are delighted to welcome them into the Aston Martin world.”

This strategic partnership reinforces each brand’s commitment to elevating lifestyle experiences for discerning global audiences. Together, Aston Martin and Champagne Bollinger will create unforgettable moments.

Champagne Bollinger and Aston Martin are committed to responsible drinking and advocate that no one should drink and drive. NEVER DRINK & DRIVE messaging will be integrated into all brand activations around the partnership.