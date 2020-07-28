Healthwatch Stockton-on-Tees wants to hear local views on health and social care services across the Borough

A health campaign is encouraging encourage people across the Borough to share their views on health services in Stockton-on-Tees.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has linked up with patient group Healthwatch to launch ‘Because We All Care’ – a national campaign calling on people who access services to provide feedback.

New research from the CQC and Healthwatch England shows that 57 percent of people across the North East say they are more likely to take steps to improve health and social care services since the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In response to these findings, the two organisations behind the campaign are asking people to share their experiences and feedback to help shape local health and social care services.

According to the research, 56 percent of people in the North East region said they would be more willing since COVID-19 to support NHS and social care services by actively providing feedback on their care.

Over one third (36 percent) of people in the north east reported to have avoided services due to COVID-19 – below the national average of 39 percent. A further 69 percent reported noticeable changes to the standard of care resulting from the pandemic. However, the results also show that since the outbreak, 43 percent of people across the North East are particularly more grateful for GP services.

Natasha Judge, Project Lead for Healthwatch Stockton-on-Tees, urged people to get involved: “Your feedback really could help services to make life better for the people of Stockton-on-Tees. We provide an independent voice for people who use publicly funded health and social care services. Our role is to ensure that people’s views are listened to and fed back to service providers and commissioners in order to improve services.

“With these essential services facing unprecedented challenges, it is vital that we get your views on how services are being delivered. We will share your feedback and experiences of using health and social care services with our local hospitals, GP Practices, community health and care services, NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, and with Stockton-on- Tees Borough Council.

“They can then understand directly from you what is going well, but also what else you need and what could be improved in responding to coronavirus.”

Currently, Healthwatch Stockton-on-Tees would like to hear from adults and young people across the Borough on sexual health services in Stockton-on-Tees and also young people aged 19 and under on the impact of Covid-19 and how it has affected them.

Sexual Health – Members of the public survey (20 years+) – deadline 07/08/2020

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Sexual-Health-Members-of-the-public-survey-Stockton-on-Tees

Sexual Health – Young People’s Survey (Aged 16-19 years) – deadline 07/08/2020

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Sexual-Health-Young-Peoples-Survey-Stockton-on-Tees

Impact of Covid 19 on Young People (aged 19 and under) – deadline 31/08/2020

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Healthwatch-Stockton-on-Tees-Impact-of-Covid-19-on-Young-People

The research conducted following the start of the COVID-19 crisis also revealed:

79 percent of people surveyed said that feedback is an important way to improve services, yet despite greater public willingness to contribute, some barriers do remain

30 percent of people in the region said they would be reluctant to provide negative feedback in case it increases pressure on services or staff

Sir Robert Francis QC, Chair of Healthwatch England said: “These findings are good news. As the UK looks to the future after COVID-19, it has never been more important for people to share their experiences of care.

“Every piece of information is valuable for those delivering health and social care services, so it’s vital that people don’t hold back from giving feedback – whether it’s big or small, good or bad. It takes only a few moments, but it could make a real difference to the care that you, your loved ones and your community receives.”

Kate Terroni, Chief Inspector Adult Social Care, Care Quality Commission said: “People working in health and social care have been going to extraordinary lengths to deliver good, safe care during this global crisis. They have never had a more crucial – or a more challenging – role to play.

“This research clearly shows the public’s appreciation for the care and support they and their loved ones have received and it’s inspiring that people are now looking for ways to channel this into practical action.

“Now more than ever, every voice really does matter. It’s only by hearing what’s working and what’s not, that health and social care providers can improve the quality of care and support that they are delivering.”