Operators of the Tyne Tunnels, TT2, have donated 100 trees in honour of The Queen – and the first ones have been planted using the same spade Her Majesty used to plant an oak tree at the tunnels in South Tyneside, in 2012.

The Tyne Tunnels – which were both officially opened by The Queen – have gifted 100 trees to be planted in urban areas and schools to benefit future generations – as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

The Queen officially opened the first Tyne Tunnel in 1967, and when she opened the second Tyne Tunnel in 2012, she planted an oak tree at the entrance to the Northbound tunnel, in South Tyneside.

The very same spade used by Her Majesty has helped plant the first three TT2 trees – an oak tree outside the TT2 offices in Wallsend; a blossom tree at Northern Counties School in Jesmond, and an apple tree at Percy Hedley School in Forest Hall.

The Queen’s Green Canopy will establish over one million new trees in the UK. It was created to mark the Platinum Jubilee and has been extended by His Majesty The King, to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memory of Her Majesty.

Lou Horsefield, Head of Fundraising and Engagement at The Percy Hedley Foundation said: “We are delighted that TT2 has given us the opportunity to plant trees at two of our schools, in memory of Her Majesty The Queen.

“The Foundation was founded in 1953, the same year as the Queen’s Coronation, and these trees will provide a great reminder to our pupils of her extraordinary life of service to our country.”

Further trees will be planted by The Queen’s Green Canopy partners between October 2022 and March next year, during the planting season.

This announcement follows the recent news that TT2 is working with Tyne Rivers Trust to habitat-restore 45,000 square metres of forest that sits directly above the Northbound tunnel.

TT2’s CEO, Philip Smith, said: “The Queen has a very special place in our hearts and the team wanted to do something to honour her memory. The trees will be a lasting tribute to her extraordinary service to her country, and her people.”

The Tyne Tunnels has slashed its carbon emissions by over 90% since it changed to open-road-tolling last year and has achieved Carbon Neutral status for a second year running by reducing its direct and indirect emissions, from owned or controlled sources.

The biggest impact has been made from optimising energy consumption through employee initiatives and education, LED lighting installation and purchasing 100% green energy.

The recent introduction of open-road-tolling, a team garden with beehives, employee composting and an electric vehicle added to the TT2 fleet are all supporting the Government’s 2050 net zero target by reducing the Tyne Tunnel’s carbon footprint and energy consumption.

TT2 recently announced that it is celebrating its green achievements by off-setting its 140 employees’ annual carbon footprints – which are a combined total of 1,043 tonnes, costing £4,533 – by donating that cash to help reduce pollution in Delhi, India.