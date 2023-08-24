TYNESIDE RESTAURANT CELEBRATES HARVEST FESTIVAL – INDIAN STYLE…

A TOP Newcastle restaurant will be celebrating an important date on the calendar this weekend, with a feast featuring more than 20 dishes.

The festival of Onam is a huge event in the southern Indian state of Kerala, where it is a day when happiness, excitement and enjoyment are the key elements.

It is also an occasion marked by a huge vegetarian feast – which will certainly create happiness, excitement and enjoyment in the North East, thanks to Jesmond’s Dosa Kitchen.

The acclaimed restaurant will be celebrating Onam in its own way on Sunday 27 August, where diners will sample 20 traditional vegetarian dishes, served on a banana leaf.

Guests will enjoy pappadoms served with three different pickles, two types of plantain chips and bitter gourd.

Also on the menu are beetroot pachadi – tempered beetroot in yoghurt – Ulli Theyal – spiced small red onions and Olan, which is comprised of pumpkin and black-eyed beans.

Carrots served with raw banana, pumpkin and coconut will also be served alongside Cabbage Thoran, Kalan – which is plantain and yam in coconut – and two other vegetable curries, featuring everything from chickpeas to pumpkin and carrots.

The dishes will come with Choru – traditional Keralan red rice, Sambar – lentil and mixed vegetable stew and Rasam, a spiced tamarind soup as well as Sambaram, a thin yoghurt with ginger and green chillies.

The menu will be completed with Ada Pradhaman, a traditional rice pudding with coconut milk and jaggery – a cane sugar.

The feast costs £24.99 for adults and £11.99 for children under 10 and is only available on this particular day.

Co-owner and chef Sudharsan Murugavel believes the day will be a memorable experience.

“We ran a similar event a few years ago which was a huge success,” he said.

“Everyone loved the opportunity to try something really difference and celebrate this very special day with us.

“We are delighted to be able to run it again and look forward to welcoming all our guests.”

Bookings can be made at https://www.dosakitchen.co.uk/reservations/ or by calling the restaurant on 0191 250 972

