IT’S RESTAURANT WEEK, SO RUMOUR HAS IT…

WEARSIDE’S restaurants and cafes are once again preparing to showcase their skills at Sunderland Restaurant Week.

The twice-yearly event – a firm fixture on the foodie calendar – is set to take place from 16 to 24 September.

And with 30 restaurants, bars and cafes already signed up to take part, the event – which follows an earlier Restaurant Week in March – is shaping up to be one of the most successful to date.

Organised by Sunderland BID and supported by Sunderland City Council, Restaurant Week gives venues the chance to attract new customers and reward loyal ones through £10, £15 and £20 offers.

Among those taking part are Sunderland social scene newcomer Rumour Has It, at Green Terrace.

The Great Gatsby-inspired hotspot – renowned for its bubblegum cocktails and steaks – joins Jack Thai, at Albion Place and Restaurant Week favourite Asiana, who have also signed up to the event.

And others such as first-timer Mexico 70, at High Street West, ENFES, My Delhi, Spent Grain and Grinder Coffee are also involved.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said that “as always, Restaurant Week really puts the city’s food scene in the spotlight.

“Sunderland has a growing and well-deserved reputation for the variety and quality of its food and drink venues,” she said, “so it’s not surprising these events are so successful.

“Our list of participating venues is growing by the day so I would urge any who haven’t yet signed up to do so as I would hate them to miss out.”

Councillor Peter Walker, Deputy Portfolio Holder for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: “Here in Sunderland we’re lucky to have some great restaurants, with more exciting new additions opening in the city, so I’m sure everyone will find something they can enjoy during Restaurant Week.

“It’s a great chance to try somewhere new, save money, and support some of our fantastic local food and drink businesses.”

Vouchers can be downloaded at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week/ and diners are advised to reserve tables quickly to avoid disappointment.

There is still time for restaurants and cafes to take part in the event. Anyone wanting more information or to be involved should contact info@sunderlandbid.co.uk.

Please follow and like us: