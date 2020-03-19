Plastics are quickly becoming popular in different industries. From computers to construction, plastics are playing a key role in shaping different sectors of the economy. Plastics are easy to mold, light, and durable. Plastics can be used to manufacture different components. From microchips to electrical appliances, plastics have so much to offer. However, before you rush into investing in plastics, get the basics right. Learn about different types of plastics. This article( prepared by Regal Plastics)is going to highlight five common types of plastics and where they can be used. Stick around!

Polyethylene Terephthalate

PET is one of the most common plastics you’re more likely to come across on a daily basis. Depending on how it’s designed, PET can either be rigid or flexible and due to its molecular structure its impact, weather-resistant, as well as chemical resistance properties are incredible.

Common applications of this material include cooking oil bottles, polar fleece, soft drink/water bottles, First-aid blankets, packaging trays, as well as frozen ready-meal trays.

High-Density Polyethylene

Considering its massive density, HDPE can tolerate extreme temperatures and strong chemicals. And that’s exactly why it’s widely used in numerous applications. Plus, it can be regularly recycled in several ways and therefore converted into various things.

Common uses of high-density polythene include cleaning solution plus soap containers, freezer bags, recycled wood-plastic composites, protective helmets, pipes, vehicle fuel tanks, faux-wood planks, bottle caps, shopping bags, insulation, and many more. Polyvinyl Chloride

As one of the most cost-effective types of plastic to produce, PVC is easy to mold. Plus, working with PVC is easy. Thus, you can easily mold it to any type of shape that you desire. This type of plastic material is highly versatile—making it a practical material in the construction industry. Also, you can use plastic to create rigid based lightweight sheets. Even more, you can use PVC to produce faux leather materials such as leatherette as well as leather.

You can use PVC in signage, making furniture, designing special clothes, electricity cables, and cleaning solution containers. Also, PVC can be used to make water bottles.

Low-Density Polyethylene

The LDPE is another common type of plastic that is non-reactive at general living temperatures. That’s why LDPE is one of the most commonly used types of plastic on the market. The best thing with LDPE is that it can withstand temperatures as high as 100°C.

Common uses of this type of plastic include manufacturing trays, containers, and work surfaces. Also, machine parts, lids, drink holders, as well as protective shells can be manufactured from this type of plastic. Other uses of LDPE include:

Computer hardware casings

Bin-bags, laundry bags

Playground fixtures

Polypropylene

Polypropylene (abbreviated as PP), is strong as well as flexible. It doesn’t wear easily. Plus, it is commonly used in injection molding. This is because this type of plastic is highly tolerant to high temperatures. It’s also safe for packaging food bags. Common uses of PP include

Clothing, hobbyist model, and lunch boxes

Food containers, straws

Surgery tools, kettles, and packing tape

Bottle caps and supplies crisp bags

The Bottom-Line

The above are common types of plastics—including their explicit uses. This information will help you make an informed decision when choosing plastic for your project.