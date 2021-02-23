Net Ventures has announced a strategic investment in the ambitious software development and digital marketing company Property Webmasters.

The deal for an undisclosed amount will provide the growth capital required for Property Webmasters’ product evolution and international expansion plans.

The UK-based firm has already seen a continued rise in demand of its services, specialising in building websites and providing marketing services for real estate agents around the world.

Property Webmasters in is in the process of developing its new ‘website as a service’ product and hopes to launch this with the support of the Net Ventures team within the next few weeks.

The partnership has already led to the appointment of Matthew Campbell as Commercial Director. He brings extensive industry experience and a long history of business growth successes.

Jamie Arthur, Property Webmasters’ founder and CEO, said: “We’ve put a lot of hard work into Property Webmasters over the years and the team have been fantastic throughout, so I’d like them to be recognised for their part in this.

“Having Net Ventures and Matthew Campbell as part of the team shows how far we have come as a business in the last five years, for people of that calibre to want to be part of the Property Webmasters journey is really humbling.

“The hard work starts now as we roll out our ‘website as a service’ product offerings and focus on further strengthening our team. This really is just the beginning.”

Net Ventures already has an extensive portfolio consisting of 16 companies across 12 markets, operating online property and automotive businesses in emerging markets.

Ben Neve, Net Ventures’ founder and CEO, said: “Jamie and his team have built a fantastic reputation as a business that builds market leading websites for top real estate brands around the world.

“We are really looking forward to helping Property Webmasters achieve their next goal of becoming ‘the leading provider of websites-as-a-service in the real estate industry’.”

Property Webmasters is already trusted by numerous international real estate firms such as Christies, Coldwell Banker, Sotheby’s and Century21.

