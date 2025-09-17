UK motorists unable to identify key tyre safety labels, according to eBay data

Research from eBay reveals that nearly half (47%) of UK motorists are unfamiliar with EU tyre labels

On average, two thirds (67%) of motorists could not correctly identify tyre label indicator symbols such as the fuel rating class or road noise level

Three quarters (74%) of drivers rely on tyre fitters to recommend tyres, rather than conducting their own research

eBay’s tyre fitment service offers a convenient service, with one of the largest UK networks of thousands of trusted installation centres

London, 16th September 2025 – New eBay research has revealed a worrying lack of knowledge about EU Tyre Labels among UK drivers, with nearly half (47%) of respondents to a study having no understanding of the safety information whatsoever.

Despite being introduced to the UK in 2012, many motorists are still unaware of the purpose, or even the existence of, EU tyre labels. In fact, two thirds (66%) of respondents to the eBay research didn’t know what they’re for. According to the study, 61% of motorists do not actually check tyre labels before purchasing, missing out on potentially important information.

The label designs include details of a tyre’s efficiency rating, wet grip classification, road noise level, as well as performance in snowy conditions, and icy conditions – to ensure drivers understand if it will suit their specific needs.

On average, motorists incorrectly identified the label indicators two thirds (67%) of the time, with the icy conditions label most frequently misinterpreted – in 92% of responses. On the other hand, two thirds (67%) of participants in the study correctly identified the wet grip class indicator, which is identified by a raining cloud symbol.

The eBay research also revealed a trend among three quarters of UK motorists (74%) who, on most occasions, choose to rely purely on the recommendation of garages when choosing their tyres, rather than doing any of their own research.

In fact, more than half of consumers do very little (30%) or no research at all (25%) when purchasing tyres, with over 65s (36%) the worst offenders.

According to the DVSA, more than 2 million drivers failed their MOT in 2023-24 due to tyre defects, further demonstrating a misunderstanding of the importance of tyre knowledge and maintenance.*

Abir Tewari, UK Director of Commercial Operations, Parts & Accessories at eBay, said: “Despite existing in the UK for more than a decade, knowledge around EU tyre labels among UK motorists is still sparse. It is worrying that proper knowledge could make maintaining vital vehicle parts safer and cheaper. Using eBay’s tyre fitment service, customers can see EU tyre labels clearly indicated in listings before deciding on a purchase, helping to identify exactly what they need and safely preparing them for any season.”

The eBay tyre fitment service explains and alleviates some of the unknowns around tyre purchasing. The function allows buyers to research and order the right tyres for their vehicle, before then choosing a local fitment centre where the tyres will be sent and fitted at the owner’s chosen date and time.

Using eBay’s tyre installation service, customers can choose from hundreds of thousands of tyre listings – including brands like Michelin and Pirelli – and thousands of installers across the UK, meaning eBay UK is home to one of the UK’s largest tyre fitment networks.

Thousands of tyre installation locations in the UK can be found on the dedicated eBay Tyre Installation landing page.