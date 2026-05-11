We did it: University of Sunderland wins Medical School of the Year

Professor Scott Wilkes (centre) and his team pick up the Medical School of the Year award at the ENAs

The School of Medicine at the University of Sunderland has walked away with a top honour at the Educate North Awards (ENAs).

Highlighting excellence across the North of England in education, the University won the Medical School of the Year title at the ceremony.

Professor Scott Wilkes, Head of the School of Medicine at the University, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have received this award on behalf of the excellent work of the staff and students in our wonderful medical school.

“The School has achieved so much in such a short space of time.

“I’m immensely proud of their many sector leading metrics, not least ranking No 1 of all 42 medical schools on the National Student Survey (NSS) for academic tutor support for two years running.”

The University of Sunderland’s School of Medicine was opened in 2019 and has seen multiple classes of graduate doctors now working in NHS trusts across the country – including many in the north-east.

The medical school team picked up the award at the event which took place at The Point, Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ceremony attracted 700 education professionals from Further and Higher Education institutions from across the North.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive at the University of Sunderland, said: “I am delighted. This is fitting recognition of the outstanding work done by our students and staff since the medical school opened in 2019.

The University’s School of Medicine has been true to its mission to open up opportunities to talented people, including those from the region, who might not otherwise have thought medicine was for them.

“In addition, the School has already had great success in supplying the NHS with new doctors, many of whom have remained in the north-east to care for the people who live and work here.

“Finally, I am so pleased for Professor Scott Wilkes, Head of our School, who will be leaving the University soon to establish a new medical school at the University of Waikato in New Zealand. This award is the perfect great parting gift for Scott as we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Professor Laura Stroud, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Wellbeing, said: “To be named Medical School of the Year is a fitting tribute to the hard work of staff, students and researchers across our medical school and the work they do to make medicine accessible to those with talent who before may not have had the opportunity.”

If you are interested in studying Medicine at the University of Sunderland, find out more here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/undergraduate/mbchb-medicine?option=9fafadee-afb2-43b3-80fb-40237f486271