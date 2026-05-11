North East students embark on ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ trip to Singapore

The students enjoy the view from Singapore’s Sentosa Island, the southern-most point of continental Asia

STUDENTS from a County Durham secondary school journeyed 6,000 miles on the ‘trip of a lifetime’ thanks to a Government travel scheme.

The group of 18 young travellers from St John’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Bishop Auckland, travelled to Singapore on an educational trip to broaden their horizons, develop new skills, and foster international relations.

The trip was funded by the Government’s Turing Scheme, an initiative that seeks to offer young learners from all over the UK the chance to take part in international educational experiences.

Thomas Young, Turing Scheme Manager at St John’s, said: “Our recent Turing Scheme trip to Singapore saw Year 10 students fully engaged in hands‑on activities, growing in confidence, independence and resilience, while developing a stronger awareness of the world beyond their classroom.

“The Turing Scheme allowed us to provide this opportunity for our students, giving them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to gain a better understanding of what it takes to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.”

The students gained valuable insight into industries that rely on STEM subjects – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – by visiting Kok Tah Technical Farm and Aquaponics, Science Centre Singapore, and the Singapore Institute of Management, among other destinations.

They also visited Mount Faber Peak, Sentosa Island, Singapore Flyer, and Marina Bay Sands SkyPark.

Student Isabella Evans was inspired by the trip to consider both her own future, and that of the planet. She said: “The trip completely changed the way I think about the environment and the role of storytelling in protecting it.

“Seeing how sustainability and environmental awareness are built into everyday life there was incredibly inspiring. I’ve returned determined to pursue a career in environmental journalism, so I can help inform, challenge, and inspire others to care for the planet in the same way.”

For her classmate David IIgalowicz, the trip was his first time away from home. He said: “I loved learning all about how Singapore became such a clean, sustainable city.

“My favourite part of the Singapore trip was spending time with my friends and pushing myself out of my comfort zone. It was the trip of a lifetime!”