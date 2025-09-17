Maserati meets Acqua di Parma for a collaboration shaped by the Art of Travel

The Trident’s automotive excellence meets Acqua di Parma’s design elegance in

a partnership celebrating Italian know-how and the Art of Travel

Modena, September 16, 2025 – Maserati unveils a new collaboration with Acqua di Parma, the ultimate symbol of sophisticated Italian style and purveyor of fine craftsmanship. The union of these two symbols of Made in Italy has given birth to a bespoke collection of exclusive objects, inspired by shared values of Italian sophistication and elevated design. The Acqua di Parma x Maserati collection expresses a shared vision of The Art of Travel, designed to bring a touch of elegance for life on the road.

Travel in a modern world calls for a vehicle that turns mere trips into immersive journeys of discovery. Maserati, since its origins, has always designed cars around the spirit of grand touring, essentially embodying the Art of Travel with high performance, unmatched style and comfort for long-distance driving. For Acqua di Parma, the Art of Travel lies in elevating even the simplest gestures, with a companion that transform every journey into a sensory ritual.

The Acqua di Parma x Maserati collection includes a bespoke Andiamo Car Diffuser, finished in Acqua di Parma’s signature yellow and embossed with the Maison’s emblem alongside Maserati’s iconic Trident – an elevated companion for every drive. The Passepartout Leather Charm rendered in genuine leather with yellow stitching and the Maserati logo on the charm, complete with a 12ml Colonia Eau de Cologne. Completing the Acqua di Parma x Maserati collection is the Art of Travel Coffret, presented in Acqua di Parma’s iconic hat box. Inside, the special edition Andiamo Car Diffuser is paired with a Luce di Colonia refill and a set of driving gloves in Maserati blue nappa leather, trimmed with yellow piping. The gloves, designed for comfort and grip, are fingerless, perforated at the knuckles, and fastened with tone-on-tone laser-etched buttons.

Contemporary and innovative, the bespoke Acqua di Parma x Maserati Andiamo Car Diffuser sets the car interiors with a pleasurable and comfortable atmosphere to match the modern driving experience where technology reigns. Its circular shape is inspired by the iconic boxes of Acqua di Parma and is a perfect fit for any interior with its simple and intuitive mounting system that allows for easy magnetic attachment to the car’s ventilation grill. The fragrance is then diffused via the vehicle’s air circulation by activating the car’s ventilation system and the diffuser’s simple cursor. The fragrances come in special refills that can be replaced anytime, allowing to choose your favourite scent for every journey.

The Acqua di Parma x Maserati collection reflects the two Houses’ dedication to quality and heritage – expressed through a design that is discreet yet distinctive. The Acqua di Parma x Maserati Art of Travel coffret – produced in just 100 pieces – will be sold exclusively at Acqua di Parma boutiques in Milan, Rome, Saint-Tropez, and Paris. The Acqua di Parma x Maserati Andiamo Car Diffuser will be available through Maserati showrooms and online, while a limited number of Car Diffusers will also be offered at the abovementioned Acqua di Parma boutiques and e-commerce platform.