SEAT releases prices and technical data for hotly-anticipated, new Arona

Available in six trim levels: SE, SE Technology, FR, FR Sport, XPERIENCE, and XPERIENCE Lux

Four powertrain derivatives for Arona released

Prices start at £19,260 OTR for Arona, with 4-year or 5-year warranties available

Exterior and interior changes to this latest generation make for sharp new look

New Arona available to order in the UK from today

Milton Keynes, 15 July 2021 – SEAT has announced the pricing and technical specifications for the eagerly awaited new Arona, now available to order in the UK.

Prices start at £19,260 OTR for the Arona SE 1.0 TSI EVO 95PS, and go to £25,835 for the Arona XPERIENCE LUX 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 110PS.

Customers can choose from six distinct trims (SE, SE Technology, FR, FR Sport, XPERIENCE and XPERIENCE Lux), matching the desired trim level to the power output that suits them best.

The new Arona 1.0 TSI EVO 95PS can be specified with SE and SE Technology trim, whereas the 1.0 TSI 110PS is available from FR trim upwards. The 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 110PS can be paired with all trim levels, while a sportier 1.5 TSI DSG-auto 150PS is available exclusively with FR and FR Sport trims.

“The SEAT Arona is a clear pillar of success within the range, being the second most sold SEAT model last year,” said Wayne Griffiths, President of SEAT and CUPRA. “The new pricing and updated specifications only add to this vehicles’ incredible attributes, offering a refreshed design at exceptional value for money.”

When it comes to warranties, the new Arona has a 3-year/60,000-mile warranty as standard, with the option to upgrade to 4 years/75,000 miles for £180 RRP, or 5 years/90,000 miles for £315 RRP.

The new SEAT Arona is designed, developed and built at SEAT’s facilities in Martorell, Barcelona.

A new look

The facelift sees a number of new design features.

Subtle exterior refinements complement the model’s rugged appearance, as the car receives three new alloy wheel designs (two 17-inch and one 18-inch), ECO LED exterior lighting as standard, a stylish, two-tone chrome SEAT logo with the Arona model name in embossed, handwritten lettering, a new grille patterning, a Reflex Silver bumper, foglight design changes, and a new spoiler and diffuser.

There are also a number of new additions to the Arona colour palette, including three new body colours – Sapphire Blue, Asphalt Blue, and Dark Camouflage – and three roof colour options – Midnight Black, Magnetic Tech and new Candy White.

Reflecting the exterior enhancements, the interiors have been updated with the Arona featuring SEAT’s renowned Beats audio system as an option, and a 9.2-inch Navigation screen available on SE Technology trim and above (SE trim comprises an 8.25-inch Touchscreen display).

Additionally, a high resolution Digital Cockpit features in the Arona on FR Sport and XPERIENCE Lux.

To further create atmosphere within the cabin, the newly designed air vents have surround LED lighting, available in a range of colours depending on the trim selected – Daring Red for FR/FR Sport and Aran Green for XPERIENCE/XPERIENCE Lux.

As is always a priority with new SEAT vehicles, connectivity takes pride of place. To that end, the Arona features the SEAT Connect system and integrated wireless Full Link smart phone functionality, ensuring that the driver never feels digitally disconnected.

Full price list: all-new SEAT Arona

Model Engine CO2 (g/km, WLTP) Fuel economy (MPG, WLTP combined) Price (RRP, OTR) SE 1.0 TSI EVO 95PS 124 48.7-52.3 £19,260.00 SE 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 110PS 134 44.1-47.9 £20,540.00 SE Technology 1.0 TSI EVO 95PS 124 48.7-52.3 £20,155.00 SE Technology 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 110PS 134 44.1-47.9 £21,435.00 FR 1.0 TSI 110PS 121 47.9-53.3 £22,570.00 FR 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 110PS 135 44.1-47.9 £23,690.00 FR 1.5 TSI DSG-auto 150PS 140 42.8-45.6 £23,975.00 FR Sport 1.0 TSI 110PS 124 47.9-51.4 £23,640.00 FR Sport 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 110PS 137 44.1-46.3 £24,760.00 FR Sport 1.5 TSI DSG-auto 150PS 142 42.8-44.8 £25,045.00 XPERIENCE 1.0 TSI 110PS 120 47.9-53.3 £23,290.00 XPERIENCE 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 110PS 134 44.1-47.9 £24,330.00 XPERIENCE Lux 1.0 TSI 110PS 124 47.9-51.4 £24,795.00 XPERIENCE Lux 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 110PS 137 44.1-47.1 £25,835.00



Specifications

Befitting the SEAT name and the equipment included within, the new Arona can be specified in one of six highly-specified trims, each carefully curated to deliver a blend of performance, technology and design.

All SEAT Arona SE models across the range include as standard:

17-inch ‘Dynamic’ 26/2 machined alloy wheels with 205/55 R17 tyres

Contrast roof, with body-coloured, electrically adjustable door mirrors

Front fog lights with cornering function and rear fog light (EOP wk.48)

Rear spoiler and hidden exhaust pipe

ECO LED automatic headlights and LED daytime running lights

Metallic paint, plus black roof rails and window surrounds

Bluetooth® audio streaming and handsfree system, AM/FM radio with DAB, and six speakers

Media system with 8.2-inch touchscreen and type C USB port

Full Link smartphone integration (Mirror Link, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto) with USB Type C cable for Apple and Android devices

SEAT Connect: Safety, Service and Remote package, comprising 10-year Safety & Service subscription including private emergency call, breakdown call, and service scheduling, as well as a 12-month Remote Access subscription that includes driving data, parking position, remote lock and unlock, and Anti-theft/area/speed alert

Front courtesy light and front reading light

Interior chrome pack, with grey interior roof working in combination with Titan Black dashboard, and Honey Mustard air vent surround

Height adjustable front seat, split folding rear seats, and five adjustable headrests (two front, three back), plus double boot floor

Flat-bottomed leather steering wheel, and leather gear knob and handbrake

Cruise control, speed limiter and lane assist

Air-conditioning with dust and pollen filter

Dimming rear-view mirror, and electric front and rear windows

Instrument panel featuring: RPM counter, trip computer, outside temperature gauge, digital clock, instrument lighting with brightness control, low fuel warning light, ‘lights on’ reminder and gearshift indicator

Driver and front passenger airbags, and side airbags also in the front with curtain airbag

Protective side moulding

Electronic stability control (ESC) and electronic engine immobiliser

ISOFIX points in outer rear seats with top tether anchorage points

Three-point seatbelts on all rear seats, as well as a seat belt reminder for front and rear seats

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Tiredness Recognition System, and Hill-Hold Control

Locking wheel bolts and emergency tyre repair kit

Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) and Front Assist

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Arona SE Technology includes:

Connectivity pack plus which features media system with 9.2-inch colour touchscreen and proximity sensor, navigation system with 3D map display and voice control, wireless phone charger, and type C USB port

SEAT Connect: Safety, Service, Remote & Online package, which comprises everything in the SEAT Connect: Safety, Service & Remote package, plus 12-month online infotainment subscription that includes online map update, online traffic information, online route calculation, and parking and petrol stations

Rear parking sensors

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Arona FR includes:

17-inch ‘Dynamic’ 26/3 alloy wheels with 205/55 R17 tyres

Dark, tinted rear windows and electrically adjustable door mirrors that are matched with the roof colour

Full LED automatic headlights with dynamic headlight range control, coming and leaving home feature, and LED daytime running lights

Twin exhaust pipe styling (hidden exhaust pipe)

LED rear taillights and licence plate lights

Chrome roof rails and window surrounds

Interior ambient lighting, front courtesy light with a front and rear reading light, and an interior light in the footwell, central console and door panel

Black interior roof, alongside illuminated coloured air vents (Daring Red on FR and FR Sport)

Sporty front seats, behind a flat-bottomed leather steering wheel perforated with red stitching and FR logo, and leather gear knob and handbrake

Dual-zone climate control and Aircare filter

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Rain-sensing wipers

Specific SEAT Drive Profiles featuring four different modes (Normal, Sport, Eco and Individual), incorporating steering response, throttle response, and gearshift mode (only on DSG models)

Gearshift paddles mounted onto the steering wheel (DSG models only)

Alarm (perimeter and interior monitoring) with back-up horn and tow-away protection

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Arona FR Sport includes:

18-inch ‘Performance’ Cosmo Grey Matt 26/2 alloy wheels with 215/45 R18 tyres

Digital cockpit

Heated front seats with back storage pockets

Microsuede upholstery

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Arona XPERIENCE includes:

17-inch ‘Dynamic’ 26/3 alloy wheels with 205/55 R17 tyres

Storage pack featuring: front-centre armrest, drawer under front-right seat, document holder under left-front seat, and mounting fixture in luggage compartment

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Keyless Entry & Go (KESSY), and Side Assist blind spot monitoring

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Arona XPERIENCE Lux includes:

18-inch ‘Performance’ Nuclear Grey 26/1 alloy wheels with 215/45 R18 tyres

Park Assist, front parking sensors and a rear-view camera

