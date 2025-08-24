UK pricing and specifications confirmed for the JAECOO E5 – the brand’s first all-electric SUV

ZERO-EMISSION DRIVING MEETS JAECOO’S DISTINCTIVE COMPACT SUV DESIGN

The JAECOO E5 brings a fully electric powertrain to the UK range, combining compact SUV design with zero-emission capability

Priced from £27,505 OTR*, the JAECOO E5 features a 61.1 kWh battery, 207 PS motor, 80 kW DC charging and a 248-mile range (WLTP)

Retaining JAECOO’s bold, rugged stance but introducing a sleeker, flush front, the JAECOO E5 is a compact electric SUV that balances style, efficiency and everyday versatility

Vehicle-to-load power supply, over 35 interior storage spaces and a dedicated ‘Pet Mode’ climate system make it a practical partner for modern family and outdoor life

Inside, a technology-rich cabin features a 13.2-inch central display, app-based controls, and a 540-degree panoramic view camera for a true digital-first experience

Two trim levels, Pure and Luxury, both include Level 2 ADAS and a wide suite of driver assistance features

Every JAECOO E5 comes with a 7-year/100,000-mile vehicle warranty and an additional 8-year/100,000-mile warranty on the battery

First UK customer deliveries are expected from October through the OMODA&JAECOO UK dealer network

London, 13 August 2025 – JAECOO UK has confirmed full UK pricing and specifications for the JAECOO E5, the brand’s first all-electric model for the UK market. Priced from £27,505 OTR*, the JAECOO E5 arrives as a pure‑electric alternative to the ICE JAECOO 5, bringing zero‑emission motoring to a more compact, urban‑friendly SUV – a smaller companion in the growing JAECOO range that retains the same adventurous character.

Drawing on the brand’s design language, with its bold silhouette and rugged stance, the JAECOO E5 introduces a clean, flush aerodynamic front, signalling its EV identity and further optimising efficiency and range. Designed to be easy to manoeuvre in town yet confident out on the open road, this is a smaller SUV with a big sense of purpose, built on a platform optimised for electric driving.

Underneath, a 61.1 kWh Lithium‑Iron Phosphate battery works with a 207 PS electric motor producing 288 Nm of torque to deliver a WLTP range of up to 248 miles on a single charge. Accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in just 7.7 seconds, the JAECOO E5 is silent, smooth and reassuringly capable. Charging is straightforward: an 80 kW DC fast charger can top the battery from 30 to 80% in around 27 minutes, and the standard 11 kW AC charger makes overnight charging at home effortless.

True to JAECOO’s ‘Enjoy Each Moment Outdoors’ ethos, the JAECOO E5 has been developed around everyday flexibility. Its vehicle‑to‑load (V2L) capability lets drivers power everything from camping equipment to laptops directly from the car, making it a practical partner for city life during the week and countryside escapes at the weekend.

Inside, the JAECOO E5 combines technology with thoughtful practicality, mirroring the premium yet practical approach of its ICE sibling to create a calm, modern space. With a digital-first cabin, it is built around a 13.2-inch high-definition portrait touchscreen and JAECOO’s intuitive ‘Hi JAECOO’ voice assistant. Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, a 540‑degree panoramic camera system, and app-based remote controls. Though compact on the outside, the JAECOO E5 makes excellent use of space, with a five‑seat layout, over 35 interior storage spaces and a 480‑litre boot that expands to 1,180 litres with the rear seats folded.

That sense of space has been designed with every passenger in mind – including four-legged companions – with a dedicated ‘Pet Mode’ that keeps the cabin safe for pets when parked, and is complemented by a range of branded pet accessories. Together with a high-efficiency air-filtration system to maintain a clean environment, the JAECOO E5 is as thoughtful as it is practical, providing genuine versatility for everyday life and every member of the family.

The E5 is offered in two trim levels – Pure and Luxury – each highly equipped as standard. Pure specification includes six-speaker SONY audio, six-way manually adjustable front seats and Level 2 ADAS features. Luxury specification adds a panoramic sunroof, wireless mobile phone charging, heated and ventilated electrically adjustable front seats, multi-coloured ambient lighting, and an eight-speaker SONY audio upgrade.

Like the JAECOO 5, its electric counterpart benefits from a chassis tuned for UK roads and a suite of 19 ADAS driver assistance features. These include Level 2 autonomous driving, adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation systems, ensuring a composed, confident drive on urban roads and further afield.

Victor Zhang, UK Country Director JAECOO UK, said: “The JAECOO E5 is an exciting new chapter for us in the UK – a compact electric SUV that carries the same confident design and adventurous spirit as our petrol models, but with the refinement and flexibility that comes from zero-emission driving. Following the success of our sister-brand’s OMODA E5, this new model extends that momentum, bringing the same flexibility and refinement to a more rugged, outdoors-focused SUV. It has been created around real lives, with a smaller footprint that fits the city, the real-world range to go further, and thoughtful features that make every journey easier. For customers making the move to electric, it is a way to do so without compromise.”

In addition to a 7-year/100,000-mile vehicle warranty (whichever comes first), every JAECOO E5 comes with an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery, too, reflecting the brand’s commitment to durability and long-term ownership confidence. There is no mileage limit for the first 3 years, and RAC Home Start comes as standard.

The JAECOO E5 is priced from £27,505 OTR* in Pure and £30,505 OTR* in Luxury trim, with first UK deliveries expected from October via the expanding OMODA&JAECOO UK dealer network. The JAECOO 5 will also be offered with a pure petrol powertrain, giving customers the option of both traditional and all-electric models within JAECOO’s compact SUV line-up.

*All prices correct at time of writing, August 2025