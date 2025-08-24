Nissan Ariya grant eligibility and revised range pricing

Ariya pricing starts from £33,500 (including the government grant)

Most Ariyas qualify for the Government’s new Electric Car Grant of £1,500

Introduction of Ariya Shiro – new entry level grade

London, UK (Wednesday 13th August 2025):

New pricing structure announced for all-electric luxury SUV Ariya, making the award-winning car even better value. Most Ariya versions will qualify for the Government’s Electric Car Grant – at £1,500 – bringing down purchase prices and monthly payments.

Price changes and the arrival of the new grant means that even more variants will fall under the £40K luxury car tax threshold, further reducing running costs for owners.

Ariya is Nissan’s Flagship all-electric crossover that blends bold design with advanced technology. With up to 329 miles of range (WLTP), and a spacious, lounge like cabin, it’s built for comfort and confidence on every journey. Ariya also features a 12.3″ dual-screen display, ProPILOT Assist, and wireless Apple CarPlay, making it as smart as it is stylish. It has won numerous awards including being named Auto Express Car of the Year in its launch year.

Just two iterations of the ARIYA do not qualify for the Electric Car Grant: those equipped with e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive technology; and motorsport-inspired NISMO versions.

Fiona Mackay, Nissan GB Marketing Director, said: “Securing eligibility for the UK Government’s £1,500 Electric Vehicle Grant makes Ariya more accessible than ever. It now offers greater value without compromising on the innovation, design, and performance our customers expect, and reflects our approach of removing barriers to EV ownership and empowering more drivers to make the switch to zero-emission driving.

“And this is just the beginning. Alongside Ariya and the newly launched All-New MICRA, we’re looking forward to the third-generation British-built LEAF later this year, followed by the electric Juke in 2026, also coming from our Sunderland plant.”

Variant OTR Price With Government grant Engage 63 KW £33,500 Advance 63KW £37,500 Evolve 63KW £42,500 Engage 87 KW £35,500 Advance 87KW £39,500 Evolve 87KW £44,500 Variant OTR Price Advance 87KW e-4ORCE £45,500 Evolve 87KW e-4ORCE £50,500 Nismo 87kWh e-4ORCE £56,630

Further details and T&Cs can be found at: https://www.nissan.co.uk/

Shiro

Delivering additional style at the entry point of the range, a new special version ARIYA Shiro will be introduced. This also qualifies for the government grant and starts at a very competitive on the road price of £33,500.

Available with the 63kWh battery, this version features an exclusive monotone pearlescent white paint, ProPILOT, wireless phone charger and a design pack (front fog lights and privacy glass).