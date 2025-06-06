UK Weather Forecast – Friday, 6 June 2025: Showers Today, Stormy Weekend Ahead

As the UK transitions into early summer, today’s weather offers a brief respite before more severe conditions arrive over the weekend.

🌦️ Today’s Weather: Showery and Breezy

Across the UK, Friday begins with variable cloudiness and scattered showers. In Derby, expect light rain and breezy conditions this morning, with temperatures reaching a high of 17°C (63°F) and a low of 9°C (49°F). The day will feature intermittent sunshine between showers, and winds will remain brisk throughout.

Elsewhere, the south and east will see early rain clearing eastwards, followed by showers that may merge into longer spells of rain at times. The north will experience sunshine and showers, feeling cool in the fresh breeze.

⚠️ Weekend Outlook: Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain

Saturday is set to bring widespread showers across England and Wales, often heavy and accompanied by hail and thunder. The Met Office warns that some areas could see up to 50mm of rain within a few hours, raising concerns about surface-water flooding. The southern half of the UK is expected to bear the brunt of these conditions.

Sunday offers a brief respite with drier conditions, but further rain and showers are expected on Monday and Tuesday, mainly in the north. Temperatures will remain near normal or slightly above, with the potential for some warm or hot weather to develop later in the week, particularly in the south and east.

🌞 Looking Ahead: Warmer Days on the Horizon

Despite the unsettled weather in the short term, forecasts suggest that high pressure may become more dominant into the middle of June. This could bring periods of fine and dry weather, especially in the south, with temperatures rising above normal. However, some thundery outbreaks remain possible.

🧳 Tips for the Weekend

Stay Informed : Keep an eye on local weather updates and Met Office warnings.

Prepare for Rain : Carry waterproof clothing and be cautious of potential flooding in low-lying areas.

Travel Safely: Plan journeys ahead of time, allowing for delays due to adverse weather conditions.

For the latest updates, visit the Met Office website.