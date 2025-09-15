UK Weather Today — Monday 15 September 2025 (Region-by-Region Forecast)

Cool for mid-September, with sunny breaks in the south and southeast and more cloud and showers in the west and north. Use the summaries below to plan school runs, commutes, and evening plans across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Quick take

Brightest: South and Southeast (Hampshire, Norfolk, London).

Cloudiest/wettest spells: Western areas and the north, especially NW England, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland .

Typical highs: 14–19°C (coolest Highlands/NI; mildest along the south coast and East Anglia).

England

Southeast & London

Plenty of sunny spells with just a lunchtime sprinkle possible, then bright again into late afternoon. Highs ~18–19°C. Good for outdoor plans if you dodge the brief shower window.

South Coast (Portsmouth)

A fine day after a spotty shower early; long sunny spells through the afternoon, highs ~17–18°C.

East Anglia (Norwich)

Largely dry and bright, turning partly cloudy later; peaking near 19°C mid-afternoon.

Southwest (Bristol & Plymouth)

A few showers late morning to early afternoon, then brighter with sunny intervals later; highs ~16–17°C. Paths and roads may be briefly slick around lunchtime.

Midlands (Birmingham)

Mostly cloudy with a shower around early afternoon, otherwise dry intervals and cool. High ~16–17°C.

North West (Manchester & surrounds)

A cloud-led day with on/off showers from late afternoon onward; highs ~14–15°C — coolest at the coast and higher ground.

Yorkshire & Humber (Leeds)

Showers crop up at times (especially later), with long cloudy spells and a cool feel; highs ~14–15°C.

North East (Newcastle & Tyne–Wear)

Mixed skies with passing showers and brighter interludes; tops ~16°C. Coastal spots feel fresher.

Wales

South Wales (Cardiff & Swansea)

Changeable morning with showers, then a widely brighter, sunnier afternoon. Max 16–17°C; a decent evening for a stroll once surfaces dry.

Scotland

Central Belt (Glasgow & Edinburgh)

A day of cloud and showers in places; brighter intervals develop but it stays on the cool side, highs ~15–16°C.

Northeast (Aberdeen)

Mostly cloudy with a few showers later, cool with highs ~15–16°C.

Highlands (Inverness and surrounding)

Cloud dominant and cool with scattered showers later; highs ~13–14°C in town, lower over higher routes.

Northern Ireland

Greater Belfast

Cloud and showers at times, some drier slots too; highs ~15–16°C and a cool evening.

City snapshot table (today)

Region City Headline Daytime max (°C) Southeast London Sunny spells; brief midday shower risk 19 South Coast Portsmouth Fine after an early shower 18 East Anglia Norwich Bright much of the day 19 Southwest Bristol Showers late morning, brighter later 17 Southwest Plymouth A few showers then sunnier 17 Midlands Birmingham Mostly cloudy; brief shower PM 17 NW England Manchester Cloudy; showers later 15 Yorkshire Leeds Cloudy with showers at times 15 NE England Newcastle Mixed; a few showers 16 Wales (S) Cardiff Showery AM, sunnier PM 17 Wales (S) Swansea Showery, then bright 17 Scotland (E) Edinburgh Showery spells, cool 16 Scotland (W) Glasgow Showers; cloud dominant 16 Scotland (NE) Aberdeen Cloudy; showers later 16 Highlands Inverness Cloudy; scattered showers 14 N. Ireland Belfast Cloud and showers 16

Values derived from hour-by-hour forecasts for each city today.

What this means for your day

School run & commute: Keep a light waterproof handy in the west and north ; roads may be greasy around passing showers. Southern and eastern routes are mostly fine, with bright spells.

Outdoor plans: Best window is mid-afternoon in the South/East (Hampshire, Norfolk, London). In the NW/Scotland/NI , aim for drier interludes between showers.

Evening: Cooling quickly after sunset everywhere; many places turn dry and clearer in the south; lingering cloud/showers further north/west.

FAQ

Will it rain everywhere today?

No. Showers are hit-and-miss, most frequent in the west and north (e.g., Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast). The south and southeast are largely dry with sunny spells after any brief midday showers.

Where is it warmest?

Along the south coast and East Anglia (Portsmouth/Norwich) and in London, with peaks around 18–19°C this afternoon.

Coldest spots?

The Highlands and some northwestern areas stay coolest, broadly 13–15°C.