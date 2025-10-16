UK’s most unexpected new restaurant opens… in the backseat of a Hyundai

Hyundai launches Backseat Bites, the UK’s first restaurant in a car – available for both groups and solo diners

It comes as Brits embrace going solo, with two thirds (66%) saying they have eaten out alone, and more than half (54%) vacationing by themselves

Hyundai’s new Backseat Bites restaurant opens up for one night only in the spacious and electric, INSTER model, with delicacies delivered by the beloved Korean restaurant, Chung’Dam

Guests can enjoy a selection of classic Korean delicacies including Gochu Jeon and Salchisal

The UK’s first restaurant in a car is set to throw open its doors to diners as Hyundai announces the launch of Backseat Bites – a one-of-a-kind experience landing as 93% of Brits say they’re hungry for new experiences.

Inspired by the South Korean cultural phenomenon of Honbap, meaning to dine alone, the ‘drive and dine’ concept has been launched amid an increase in appetite for personal escapes, with 45% of Brits saying they’ve gone solo to the cinema, more than half (55%) holidaying by themselves, and two thirds (66%) going out for food out alone.

Seeking discovery and empowerment, 6 in 10 (60%) Brits plan to try a solo experience in the next six months, with Gen Z the most likely to take the plunge (74%). However, some still have trepidations when it comes to going solo, with top concerns including looking lonely (31%), feeling self-conscious when seen alone in public (29%) and feeling judged (25%).

Almost half (49%) of those surveyed enjoy both solo and group experiences equally, with nearly a fifth (19%) saying they prefer to ride solo over sharing them with friends and family. Gen Z lead the charge compared to the elder generations, with a quarter (25%) preferring solo experiences, citing; valuing time alone (57%), convenience (47%), and enjoying the freedom to try things others aren’t interested in (45%) as the top reasons.

Tapping into this cultural shift, Hyundai is launching Backseat Bites – the UK’s first restaurant in a car, offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience inside their spacious new INSTER, a fully electric city car.

The trend mirrors a cultural phenomenon from South Korea – the home of Hyundai – where going solo has evolved into a celebrated and aspirational lifestyle, with Honbap (dining alone), Honsul (drinking alone) and Honjok (embracing solo living) becoming ingrained in the culture.

The UK is following suit, with 7 in 10 (71%) Brits agreeing that they find solo experiences empowering, with the most popular activities for individuals including:

1. Eating out at a café, pub, or restaurant, 66%

2. Going for a drive, 62%

3. Visiting a park or public garden, 55%

4. Travelling (e.g. day trip or holiday), 54%

5. Going to the gym, 47%

6. Going to the cinema, 45%

7. Going hiking or on a nature walk, 42%

8. Going to the pub alone for a drink, 36%

9. Visiting a museum or art gallery, 33%

10. Attending a class or workshop, 33%

The trend also reflects a growing global shift in how people value autonomy, mindfulness and personal fulfilment, with content around solo dating, dining and experiences going viral on social media.

Designed with both solo diners and curious duos in mind, Backseat Bites brings Korea to the streets of London. The car is transformed into an intimate dining space, complete with bespoke Korean street art by illustrator Yoy Han, and a menu curated by the culinary experts at Chung’Dam. Guests can experience authentic Korean delights. Delicacies on offer include Beef Tartar, BBQ Pork Belly, and Cold Kimchi Noodles.

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai and Genesis UK, said: “Backseat Bites is more than just a restaurant. Designed for the nation’s adventurers, whether solo or with friends, it offers guests an entirely unique taste of Korea from an unexpected location – the backseat of a car.

“Hosted from the comfort of our brand-new INSTER, its spacious, stylish interior and fold-flat seating makes this latest addition to our range of EVs the perfect host for this unique experience.

“From the bespoke artwork to the traditional cuisine, Backseat Bites is a celebration of Korean culture and a tribute to the joy of doing things your own way.”

Backseat Bites will be open to the public on Wednesday 22nd October 2025 in London’s Soho and is available to book for free here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hyundais-backseat-bites-tickets-1811672022789?aff=oddtdtcreator

• Location: 35-36 Greek St, London W1D 5DL

• Dates: 22nd October 2025

• Times: 1pm – 8pm

• Tickets: Free, limited tickets available on Eventbrite

Launched this year, Hyundai’s all-new INSTER is the ultimate electric city car. And now, UK customers have access to immediate savings on the full EV line up through the Hyundai Electric Grant – providing £3,750 off the INSTER, as well as £1,500 off all other EVs, including the KONA Electric, IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5 N and IONIQ 9.