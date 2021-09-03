The plug-in hybrid drivetrain is available in Life, Elegance and R-Line forms, continuing the model’s breadth of appeal

New eHybrid opens for order in UK today, priced from £35,515 OTR and £35,460 P11D, with a BIK rate from only 11%

Latest PHEV in the Volkswagen range takes the brand another step forward on its Way To Zero carbon emissions

Milton Keynes – The fleet-friendly Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid has opened for order to UK customers today, priced from £35,515 OTR in Life trim. The latest addition to Volkswagen’s plug-in hybrid range is a key piece in the company’s Way To Zero climate strategy. The newest PHEV model from the brand has a CO 2 output from just 38 g/km (WLTP) and fuel economy of up to 176.6 mpg (WLTP, combined), with the capability to travel up to 30 miles purely on electric power from a single full charge.

The eHybrid drivetrain combines a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine and a powerful electric motor, resulting in peak system output of 245 PS. It is available on value-packed Life, luxury-focused Elegance, and sporty R-Line trims, with respective WLTP CO 2 emissions of 38, 43 and 41 g/km. The Life, starting at £35,515 OTR, also boasts a low P11D price of £35,460, and BIK taxation rate from only 11%, while the other trim levels represent similar value, especially to fleet customers, with respective BIK taxation rates of 13% and 11% for the Elegance and R-Line.

The high power output of the Tiguan eHybrid is complemented by an abundance of instant torque from the electric motor, while the petrol engine provides 250 Nm of twisting force, available between 1,550 and 3,500 rpm. These contribute to a top speed of 127 mph (where permitted) and a brisk 0 to 62 mph acceleration time of 7.5 seconds, while maintaining the low running costs associated with plug-in hybrid models.

An electric-only range of up to 30 miles (WLTP combined, and depending on specification) is available from the Tiguan eHybrid’s 10.4 kWh battery, and depending on the power source, charging takes place with 2.3 or 3.6 kW alternating current (AC). When supplied with 230 volts at 2.3 kW via the normal domestic grid, the battery can be fully charged in five hours from empty. This is reduced to three hours and 40 minutes using a 3.6 kW wall box or public charger.

The Tiguan eHybrid always starts journeys in all-electric E-MODE if the battery is sufficiently charged (except at battery temperatures of below -10°C), meaning that for those who travel less than 30 miles in a day, all-electric running will likely become an everyday occurrence. E-MODE can also be used at speeds of up to 80 mph (where permitted), making this setting suitable for all types of UK roads can be undertaken with zero tailpipe emissions.

The eHybrid’s intelligent powertrain can be programmed to reserve electric power, to be used later in a journey. For example, if the destination is in an urban setting, the driver can request that the car retains a percentage of battery capacity to allow zero tailpipe emissions during the final part of the journey. The car can also charge the battery on the move with brake energy recuperation and via the petrol engine, if requested by the driver.

With the Tiguan eHybrid trim options starting with Life, standard equipment for the model includes 3-zone automatic climate control; Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Front Assist; front and rear parking sensors; and a Discover Media Navigation infotainment system with an 8.0-inch touch-screen. IQ.Light LED matrix headlights with multiple lighting modes for different driving environments and scenarios also feature as standard on the Tiguan eHybrid Life and Elegance. These are optionally available for R-Line models.

Elegance specification adds to this tempting formula with such highlights as a heating function for the steering wheel; 30-colour ambient lighting throughout the cabin; electric boot opening and closing function, with sensor for hands-free access to the load area; keyless entry with start/stop button on the centre console; and Volkswagen’s 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro TFT dashboard display. A suite of systems to assist the driver are also standard-fit on the Elegance model, including a rear-view camera, Side Assist, rear traffic alert, and Predictive Cruise Control, which uses road sign recognition and navigation data to automatically alter the preset speed to the legal limit, as well as safely, pre-emptively slowing for bends, roundabouts and junctions.

R-Line – the top specification for the Tiguan eHybrid – brings a sportier focus for the Tiguan, and adds styling features to reflect this across the exterior and interior, including a roof spoiler; exclusive front and rear bumpers and wheel arch extensions; black roof lining and R-Line badging across the interior; as well as the same ambient lighting, keyless entry, Digital Cockpit Pro, Side Assist, rear traffic alert and Predictive Cruise Control features brought by the Elegance model. Finally, 20-inch ‘Misano Black’ alloy wheels set the R-Line apart from the other trim levels.

Nick O’Neill, Head of Fleet at Volkswagen UK, said: “The brilliant Tiguan is already regarded as a great all-rounder, and with the introduction of the Tiguan eHybrid this appeal is boosted even further. Our latest plug-in hybrid brings a fleet-friendly 11-13% BIK taxation rate (depending on specification) and low running costs to its long list of skills and attributes.

“It’s not just fleet managers and company car drivers who will love the Tiguan eHybrid though – the family-friendly Tiguan is up for almost any challenge life can throw at it, and now there’s the flexibility of local trips with zero-tailpipe-emissions to add to the list.”